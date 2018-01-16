Jerry Remy shared an update on his cancer treatment

By
12:47 PM

Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy says he finished his latest round of cancer treatment today.

Remy, battling cancer for the fifth time, made the announcement on Twitter and Instagram.

 

Remy underwent five weeks of radiation treatment, following chemotherapy in August and surgery for lung cancer on June 26.

In November, as Remy prepared to start radiation, he said that “the end of a long process is in sight”, and today he rang the bell at Mass General Hospital to celebrate completing his treatment. NESN’s color analyst said that the nurses were “fabulous” and he’s already getting ready for Fort Myers, where the Red Sox hold spring training.

Remy, 64, has battled lung cancer several times since he was first diagnosed in 2008. A Massachusetts native, Remy was the Red Sox second baseman from 1978-85 before he began his 30-year career in the Fenway broadcast booth. He missed most of last season after surgery in June, but returned to the booth in September in the midst of chemotherapy treatments.

 

