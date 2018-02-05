In other news, it’s Truck Day for the Red Sox

In an annual changing of the seasons, the Red Sox equipment truck departs today for its 1,480-mile trip to the team’s spring training home at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida.

Truck Day at Fenway Park started at 7 a.m., and the 53-foot vehicle is scheduled to leave at noon with Milford native Al Hartz behind the wheel for the 20th straight year. Throughout the morning, crew members loaded up thousands of baseballs, hundreds of bats, and more, including:

20,400 baseballs

1,100 bats

200 batting gloves

200 batting helmets

320 Batting Practice tops

160 white game jerseys

300 pairs of pants

400 t-shirts

400 pairs of socks

20 cases of bubble gum

60 cases of sunflower seeds

Some players are already at Fenway South preparing for next season. Jackie Bradley Jr. tweeted this photo of a visitor “who showed up a little early for spring training”:

All I have to say is he better clean up those balls after he is done 😲 RT @ftmyersoxgal: Someone showed up a little early for spring training workouts @FenwaySouth #soxspring @RedSox pic.twitter.com/YfTw8qEdoC — Jackie Bradley Jr. (@JackieBradleyJr) February 1, 2018

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training Feb. 13. New manager Alex Cora and the Sox open the regular season at Tampa Bay on March 29 before returning to Boston for the home opener against the Rays on April 5.