In other news, it’s Truck Day for the Red Sox

Here's what the Sox are sending to spring training.

Red Sox Truck Day
Equipment and bags are loaded for the trip to Fort Myers, Florida, as part of Red Sox Truck Day. –David L Ryan/Globe staff
By
10:45 AM

In an annual changing of the seasons, the Red Sox equipment truck departs today for its 1,480-mile trip to the team’s spring training home at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida.

Truck Day at Fenway Park started at 7 a.m., and the 53-foot vehicle is scheduled to leave at noon with Milford native Al Hartz behind the wheel for the 20th straight year. Throughout the morning, crew members loaded up thousands of baseballs, hundreds of bats, and more, including:

  • 20,400 baseballs
  • 1,100 bats
  • 200 batting gloves
  • 200 batting helmets
  • 320 Batting Practice tops
  • 160 white game jerseys
  • 300 pairs of pants
  • 400 t-shirts
  • 400 pairs of socks
  • 20 cases of bubble gum
  • 60 cases of sunflower seeds

Some players are already at Fenway South preparing for next season. Jackie Bradley Jr. tweeted this photo of a visitor “who showed up a little early for spring training”:

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training Feb. 13. New manager Alex Cora and the Sox open the regular season at Tampa Bay on March 29 before returning to Boston for the home opener against the Rays on April 5.

TOPICS: Red Sox
