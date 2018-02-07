Morning sports update: J.D. Martinez reportedly getting ‘fed up’ with Red Sox

Finally, a Red Sox free agent update. Also, a monster Giannis dunk.

J.D. Martinez Arizona Diamondbacks
J.D. Martinez in Sept. 2017. –Ross D. Franklin / AP, File
By
8:07 AM

The Celtics fell to the Raptors on Tuesday night, 111-91. Meanwhile, the Bruins defeated the Red Wings, 3-2.

The Patriots continue to make headlines in the wake of the Super Bowl loss. Malcolm Butler released a statement regarding his Super Bowl benching, while Josh McDaniels backed out of his verbal commitment to coach the Colts in order to stay with the Patriots.

Here’s a look at a few other stories:

J.D. Martinez reportedly “fed up” with Red Sox free agent approach: Free agent slugger J.D. Martinez is reportedly not happy with the Red Sox. The 30-year-old was described as being “fed up” with the Red Sox inability to meet his demands, and is leaning towards signing elsewhere. (The Athletic)

Deflategate reportedly played role in Kraft convincing McDaniels to stay: According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, one NFL executive believes Deflategate played a role in Robert Kraft’s successful attempt to retain Josh McDaniels:

For first time since 1994, Olympic hockey means no NHL: The “dream team” concept in Olympic hockey is gone. No NHL players will take part in the 2018 Winter Games. And yet, the U.S. team isn’t exactly a band of college amateurs. (Boston Globe)

A guide to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics: Get acclimated with the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics before Friday’s opening ceremonies. (Boston.com)

Daily highlight: Giannis Antetokoumpo jumped over Tim Hardaway Jr. in one of the more impressive dunks of the NBA season as the Bucks topped the Knicks:

