The Red Sox re-signed Eduardo Nunez on a one-year contract

The Red Sox announced Sunday that Eduardo Nunez signed a one-year contract, meaning the infielder will rejoin the team he closed out the 2017 season with.

Nunez’s contract details reportedly include a minimum $6 million in guaranteed salary ($4 million in 2018, with a $2 million buyout in 2019). The one-year deal also carries a player option for next season, which could potentially up the deal to $8 million, according to ESPN’s Scott Lauber.

First year Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Nunez’s ability to play several positions will give him “options” heading into the new season:

Alex Cora on Eduardo Nunez potentially playing second base pic.twitter.com/9axGNE2Vmg — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 18, 2018

Nunez arrived in Boston following a trade last July in exchange for two players with the San Francisco Giants. In 38 games with the Red Sox, Nunez hit .321 while playing second base, shortstop and third base (as well as designated hitter).