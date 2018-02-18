The Red Sox re-signed Eduardo Nunez on a one-year contract

The deal also reportedly includes a player option for 2019.

Eduardo Nunez in 2017.
Eduardo Nunez in 2017. –Barry ChinThe Boston Globe
By
12:45 PM

The Red Sox announced Sunday that Eduardo Nunez signed a one-year contract, meaning the infielder will rejoin the team he closed out the 2017 season with.

Nunez’s contract details reportedly include a minimum $6 million in guaranteed salary ($4 million in 2018, with a $2 million buyout in 2019). The one-year deal also carries a player option for next season, which could potentially up the deal to $8 million, according to ESPN’s Scott Lauber.

First year Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Nunez’s ability to play several positions will give him “options” heading into the new season:

Nunez arrived in Boston following a trade last July in exchange for two players with the San Francisco Giants. In 38 games with the Red Sox, Nunez hit .321 while playing second base, shortstop and third base (as well as designated hitter).

Advertisement
TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Celtics legend Bill Russell.
NBA
Bill Russell 'proud' of LeBron James and Kevin Durant for public comments February 18, 2018 | 12:37 PM
Vancouver Canucks' Loui Eriksson, of Sweden; Nic Dowd; Alex Biega; and Derrick Pouliot celebrate Eriksson's second goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' 6-1 loss to the Canucks February 18, 2018 | 11:46 AM
Olympics
After brief stint in Bruins organization, Matt Dalton flourishing in Korea February 18, 2018 | 7:52 AM
Vancouver Canucks' Loui Eriksson, of Sweden; Nic Dowd; Alex Biega; and Derrick Pouliot celebrate Eriksson's second goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
Eriksson, Nilsson lead Canucks past Bruins, 6-1 February 18, 2018 | 2:52 AM
Media
How NBC searches for Olympic clips to go viral February 18, 2018 | 1:45 AM
Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly (25) argues with Chicago Blackhawks fans from the penalty box during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, in Chicago. The Blackhawks won 7-1. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
NHL
Black NHL player taunted by Chicago fans February 18, 2018 | 12:52 AM
Donovan Mitchell
NBA
Mitchell soars to dunk title, Booker sets 3-point record February 18, 2018 | 12:16 AM
Ray Allen Boston Celtics
NBA
Ray Allen among finalists for basketball Hall of Fame February 17, 2018 | 4:13 PM
Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia spoke to reporters in Fort Myers about his recovery from surgery on his left knee.
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia addressed the leadership situation on last year's Red Sox February 17, 2018 | 2:37 PM
A jumper during a men's large hill training ski jump event during the 2018 Winter Olympics at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. In the ski jump start house, nearly 3,000 feet above ground, itÕs warm and eerily silent despite being packed with jumpers. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
Olympics
Here's a look inside the quietest place at the 2018 Winter Games February 17, 2018 | 2:16 PM
Olympics
Russia routs Team USA in Olympic hockey February 17, 2018 | 10:39 AM
Olympics
After disappointing result in slopestyle, Vermont’s Devin Logan pivots to halfpipe February 17, 2018 | 2:34 AM
Russia's Alexander Barabanov and US Jordan Greenway vie for the puck in the men's ice hockey preliminary round group B game between the Olympic Athletes from Russia and the United States during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung on February 17, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONESED JONES/AFP/Getty Images
Olympics
US confident despite being outclassed by team from Russia in men’s hockey February 17, 2018 | 12:00 AM
LeBron James
NBA
LeBron James fires back at Fox News host February 17, 2018 | 12:00 AM
TV personality and former skater Johnny Weir.
Olympics
Step inside Johnny Weir's hotel room at the Olympics February 16, 2018 | 7:39 PM
Hanley Ramirez Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
Hanley Ramirez on his offseason: 'I went on the Tom Brady side' February 16, 2018 | 5:25 PM
Mookie Betts Boston Red Sox
Sports Q
Who will lead the Red Sox in home runs this year? February 16, 2018 | 5:19 PM
LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Fox News host tells LeBron James to 'shut up and dribble' February 16, 2018 | 3:53 PM
Olympics
Last-place finish brings a perfect Olympic moment February 16, 2018 | 3:18 PM
Olympics
Annalisa Drew is bringing a bit of Boston to the Olympic halfpipe February 16, 2018 | 2:43 PM
Olympics
Here’s what people are Googling during the Olympics February 16, 2018 | 1:29 PM
Mikaela Shiffrin
Olympics
Mikaela Shiffrin finishes fourth in Olympic slalom February 16, 2018 | 11:03 AM
Canada's skip Rachel Homan throws a stone during a women's curling match against Denmark at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Olympics
'Burned rock' foul causes rare stir at Olympic curling February 16, 2018 | 10:59 AM
Michael Jordan
National
Black athletes in 1980s, 90s not outspoken, but not silent February 16, 2018 | 10:52 AM
Adam Rippon
Olympics
7 Olympics stories you should be following today February 16, 2018 | 10:20 AM
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots assistant coach leaving to join Colts February 16, 2018 | 10:09 AM
Pyeongchang Olympics
Olympics
Jacobellis leaves empty-handed again, but not feeling beaten February 16, 2018 | 10:08 AM
Pyeongchang Olympics
Olympics
With Koreas Olympic thaw, war-split families want reunions February 16, 2018 | 9:42 AM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
Patriots
4 questions about Rob Gronkowski's future in the NFL, answered February 16, 2018 | 8:38 AM
Ryan Donato
Olympics
Donato scores 2 as college kids power US over Slovakia 2-1 February 16, 2018 | 8:10 AM