David Price says he rarely checks social media because of the negativity

Red Sox pitcher David Price’s Twitter account has four original tweets and three retweets so far in 2018.

Don’t expect that pace to pick up any time soon.

“I go weeks without even opening Twitter,” he told USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale. “I can’t remember the last time I read mentions or used Twitter for anything. I definitely miss it. I miss the interactions with the fans. But I’m OK with it.’’

At this same time last year, Price’s account had 25 original tweets and seven retweets. In 2016? 59 original and 21 retweets. His Twitter activity has been on a steady decline since signing with the Red Sox in December 2015.

Why? “There’s nothing but negativity,” he says.

“I rarely get on social media anymore,’’ he told Nightengale. “There’s nothing but negativity. That’s all it is. I can tweet out John 3:16, and I’m going to get crushed. There’s no point. No point. I used to really enjoy it, especially Twitter, interacting with everybody. I thought that was the coolest thing ever. I really enjoyed it.”

Price’s newfound perspective isn’t necessarily offbase. When he shared a photo of his two dogs and newborn baby in July, commenters were quick to pounce on the post with hateful remarks. Many were criticizing the 32-year-old for his spat with NESN broadcaster Dennis Eckersley that took place this summer.

“There’s just so much more negativity,” he continued. “I’ve never been one for negative stuff. I like surrounding myself by positive people. Even if my wife starts talking negatively, I let her know. I just can’t stand it.”

Price — who acknowledged he could have been a better leader last season — said he understands playing in the city of Boston is challenging, but emphasized he still tries to “find the positive in everything.”

“It is different, different than New York or anywhere else, for sure,’’ he said. “I know how tough it is to be here. It’s tough when things aren’t going good. I know that. But I can only imagine how good of a feeling it is when things do go good.”

After missing part of last season due to an elbow injury, the 2012 Cy Young winner is hopeful he can put the past behind him and contribute on the mound.

“I’m ready to move on, and I look forward to being just David Price,” he said. “I hope we get that World Series this year. If not, we don’t get it this year, we’ll get it next year. I want to experience that here, I really do.’’