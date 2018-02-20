5 things to know about new Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez

J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez hits against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning. –AP Photo/Matt York
By
1:29 PM

Hours after Red Sox ownership addressed the media at Fort Myers with confidence, the team pulled through with a major deal.

Boston and right fielder J.D. Martinez have reportedly agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract following months of anticipation and weeks of negotiation. The hope is the addition of Martinez will bring much needed power to the Red Sox lineup — an offseason priority for president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

Martinez’s stats indicate he could very well be the guy to solve the team’s woes at the plate. The 30-year-old slugger hit 45 home runs and logged 104 RBI last season, splitting his time with the Tigers and Diamondbacks. He also had a .690 slugging percentage — the highest of any MLB hitter since Barry Bonds in 2004.

Advertisement

Over the past four seasons, only Angels center fielder Mike Trout boasts a better cumulative slugging percentage than Martinez.

Here’s what else you need to know from his seven years in the majors:

He and David Price used to be teammates.

Martinez and Price overlapped for parts of the 2014 and 2015 seasons while the two were both in Detroit. Price — who signed a seven-year, $217 million contract with the Red Sox in December 2015 — was apparently onboard with the idea of a potential Tigers reunion.

“I’ve talked to him a couple of times,” he told reporters in Fort Myers last week. “I told him we’d love to have him here. He knows that.”

While Price had no problem recruiting his former teammate to Boston, he also warned him about the city’s fan base.

“I told J.D. he will love the guys here in this clubhouse, but I also told him he’ll get booed,” the starting pitcher said, via USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. “He’s a quiet, soft-spoken guy, but he’ll handle it. Besides, everyone gets booed. I heard Big Papi got booed many times in Fenway.”

He has never hit a home run at Fenway Park.

Despite an impressive .444 batting average over the course of seven games at Fenway Park, Martinez has yet to hit a home run out of Boston’s historic ballpark. He is 12-for-27 with two doubles and two walks. At Yankee Stadium, Martinez has three home runs, two doubles, and seven RBI in 41 plate appearances.

Advertisement

One of Martinez’s most memorable outings as a pro came against the Dodgers in September. Driving in six runs, he became just the 18th player in league history to hit four home runs in a single game.

As Diamondbacks utility man Chris Hermann put it, “every time he steps in there, you feel like something good is going to happen.”

His nickname is Flaco.

For the inaugural Players Weekend this past August, Martinez proudly wore “Flaco” atop the back of his jersey. His late mentor, Paul Casanova, gave him the nickname when he was 10 years old because of his “stick figure”-like physique. “Flaco” means “skinny” in Spanish.

He completely revamped his swing early on in career.

Unsatisfied with his mediocre start in the majors, Martinez decided to radically modify his swing after watching film of his former Astros teammate Jason Castro.

“I thought, ‘Dang! His swing is so much different than mine,’” he said, via FOX Sports. “I watched his swing a lot on video and then started watching the swings of great hitters. The one I watched the most was Miguel Cabrera because his has a commonality to all great swings.”

“I decided to change my swing — completely.”

Martinez said the biggest change he made was with his stance. While he used to hold his hands up high and had “an early foot stride with a wide stance,” the slugger decided to lower his hands and adopt a “smoother stride with a straighter stance.” Throughout the 2014, he continued to make minor adjustments to best understand how to optimize the changes.

Advertisement

He decision clearly paid off, as his statistics from his first three seasons with the Astros essentially doubled the following three seasons with the Tigers. In 2013, he recorded 74 hits, seven home runs, and 36 RBI. In 2014? He had 139 hits, 23 home runs, and 76 RBI. His batting average improved from .272 to .358, while his slugging percentage also increased from .378 to .553.

“The reality is that J.D. did something that is very, very uncommon. He turned himself from a 4-A player into an All-Star,” scout Greg Brown told the Boston Globe‘s Alex Speier.

He’s a Patriots fan.

Unlike another free agent who signed with the Celtics in July, Martinez appears to have no issue with New England’s beloved quarterback Tom Brady.

The Miami native has expressed his fandom on Twitter on the multiple occasions. After the Patriots overcame their 28-3 deficit against the Falcons, Martinez tweeted, “I’m officially a believer Tom Brady!! Greatest football player of all time!”

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Bryce Brentz in March, 2017.
Red Sox
Red Sox trade minor league slugger Bryce Brentz to Pirates February 20, 2018 | 3:14 PM
Waltham, MA - 7/14/17 - Celtics team executive Danny Ainge announces that free agent Gordon Hayward will be joining the Celtics from HealthPoint, the Celtics practice facility, on Friday, July 14, 2017. (Nicholas Pfosi for The Boston Globe)
Celtics
NBA players say the Celtics make the best free-agent pitches in the league February 20, 2018 | 2:38 PM
Rick Pitino
College Sports
Louisville’s basketball championship is vacated over sex scandal February 20, 2018 | 2:16 PM
Rose City Athletics
Local
Conn. siblings help community with CrossFit gym February 20, 2018 | 1:50 PM
Nick Holden
Bruins
Bruins acquire defenseman Nick Holden from Rangers February 20, 2018 | 12:54 PM
Larry Bird and Kevin McHale talk on the Celtics' bench.
Celtics
Watch 5 clips from Kevin McHale's interview with Larry Bird February 20, 2018 | 11:18 AM
Olympics
Nigeria savors its Olympic bobsled debut moment February 20, 2018 | 10:07 AM
Olympics
Russian officials look to blame someone for curler's doping February 20, 2018 | 9:58 AM
Olympics
Czech House sets the gold standard among Olympics houses February 20, 2018 | 9:47 AM
J.D. Martinez stands in the dugout after hitting his fourth home run of the game in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Red Sox
How the Red Sox lineup looks with J.D. Martinez February 20, 2018 | 9:04 AM
Olympics
Olympic curse weighs on British short-track speedskater February 20, 2018 | 8:48 AM
Olympics
US men’s hockey brimming with confidence heading into quarterfinals February 20, 2018 | 7:28 AM
Russia Olympics
Olympics
Russian fans at the Olympics are loud, proud and angry February 20, 2018 | 7:25 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018 file photo, Norway's Kristin Skaslien, left, throws the stone as teammate Magnus Nedregotten looks on during the mixed doubles bronze medal curling match against Russian athletes Anastasia Bryzgalova and Alexander Krushelnitsky at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Nedregotten and his partner, who lost out on the Olympic bronze medal to Krushelnitsky, charged with doping, said Tuesday, Feb. 20 he feels robbed of his moment of glory. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
Olympics
Norwegian curler on Russian doping scandal: ‘They’ve robbed us of our moment of glory’ February 20, 2018 | 6:53 AM
Olympics
What to watch from Pyeongchang on Day 11 of the Olympics February 20, 2018 | 6:46 AM
Tessa Virtue Scott Moir
Olympics
Virtue and Moir are ice dancing’s king and queen February 20, 2018 | 6:41 AM
Olympics
US beats Slovakia 5-1, will play Czechs in Olympic quarters February 20, 2018 | 6:09 AM
Olympics
Before the curling, icemasters go to work on Olympic surface February 20, 2018 | 5:58 AM
Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.
Bruins
5 reasons why the Bruins should stand pat at the NHL trade deadline February 20, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox
What Red Sox spring training was like 100 years ago February 20, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Ryan Donato
Bruins
Bruins prospect Ryan Donato follows in his dad’s footsteps February 20, 2018 | 3:56 AM
Olympics
American triumph and disappointment in Olympic ice dance February 20, 2018 | 1:39 AM
Olympics
Vonn trying not to think of downhill as her last at Olympics February 20, 2018 | 12:03 AM
Bruins
Marchand scores in OT, Bruins beat Flames 2-1 February 19, 2018 | 10:01 PM
Tuukka Rask, Brandon Carlo, Matthew Tkachuk
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 2-1 overtime win over the Flames February 19, 2018 | 9:25 PM
Brad Marchand
Bruins
Watch Brad Marchand's beautiful overtime winner against the Flames February 19, 2018 | 9:07 PM
Baker Mayfield
College Sports
Baker Mayfield rejects Johnny Manziel comparisons ahead of NFL combine February 19, 2018 | 8:34 PM
Left to right, Red Sox President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski, Principal Owner John Henry, and Chariman Tom Werner
Red Sox
John Henry calls collusion talk 'ridiculous' February 19, 2018 | 8:28 PM
Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France perform during the ice dance, short dance figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Olympics
Olympic skater on wardrobe malfunction: 'I felt it right away and I prayed' February 19, 2018 | 7:23 PM
Houston, TX - 10/05/2017 - (6th inning) Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell takes the ball from Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale in the sixth inning. The Houston Astros host the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 06Red Sox-Astros, LOID: 8.3.3942722192.
MLB
Here are the new pace-of-play rules coming to the MLB this season February 19, 2018 | 7:05 PM