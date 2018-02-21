Dan Shaughnessy has some friendly advice for J.D. Martinez on playing in Boston

FORT MYERS, Fla. — There was great energy in the Red Sox clubhouse at JetBlue Park Wednesday morning. J.D. Martinez was in the house, getting a physical and waiting for Scott Boras to arrive. The locker room was positively buoyant as David Price and his Richie Havens beard held court in one corner while other players chatted in front of their stalls.

ESPN and MLB Network were on hand, as were a handful of New York reporters. It felt like the old days as national media legends Gammons, Kurkjian, and Mendoza finally found their way back to the center of the baseball universe.

On a table in the middle of the room was a copy of Wednesday’s USA Today, chock-full of quotes from Price talking about his recruitment of J.D. (the two were teammates briefly in Detroit).

“It’s tough here,’’ Price said. “There’s just so much more negativity . . . I’ve never been through anything like it . . . I told J.D. he will love the guys here in this clubhouse, but also told him he’ll get booed . . . It is different, different than New York or anywhere else, for sure. I know how tough it is to be here. It’s tough when things aren’t going good.’’

Advice from David Price on playing in Boston. Perfect. That’s like getting a seminar on stealing bases from Pablo Sandoval, or tips from Warren Beatty on how to announce Best Picture at the Oscars.

In this spirit, I hereby submit my own humble advice to J.D. Martinez: Clip and save. Here are the dos and don’ts of playing in Boston:

Remove all radios from your home and automobile. No sports talk radio for you. Ever. From now on, it’s Kenny G, Katy Perry, and Beyonce.

Don’t ask the clubbie, “Hey, can I wear No. 9?’’

Don’t complain about having to travel after Sunday night games.

Blame yourself when things go wrong. Be harder on yourself than any wiseguy columnist or radio shock jock. The late Dennis Johnson was the master of this. He’d rip himself after shooting 2 for 10. Ditto for Bill Walton. After Walton’s first game as a Celtic (a loss in New Jersey), Walton said, “I was a disgrace to the game of basketball.’’ This disarms the media and the fans. How are we going to rip somebody when they’ve already scorched the earth?

