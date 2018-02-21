David Price gave a scouting report on new Red Sox teammate J.D. Martinez

By
12:34 PM

David Price told J.D. Martinez that the Red Sox would ‘love to have him here’ as the organization tried to lure the Diamondback’s slugger. Now that Martinez has arrived, Price broke down his new teammate’s approach, impact on the clubhouse, and potential fit in Boston.

“He’s fun to watch, great dude.” Price said Wednesday morning. “A really good acquisition.”

Before he decided to join the Red Sox, Martinez came to Price with questions about playing in Boston. Price, who faced the wrath of fans last year as he battled an elbow injury and Dennis Eckersley, told Martinez the truth.

Advertisement

“Oh, yeah, he’ll get booed,’” Price told USA Today. “I told J.D. he will love the guys here in this clubhouse but also told him he’ll get booed. He’s a quiet, soft-spoken guy, but he’ll handle it. Besides, everyone gets booed. I heard Big Papi get booed many times in Fenway.”

But Price said Wednesday that he believes Martinez will be successful in Boston.

“He’s different from me. So it’s good,” Price said. “He’s a good dude. He’s quiet. He’ll go about his business and hit a lot of homers for us.”

Price played with Martinez for the Detroit Tigers during the second half of the 2014 season into the first half of 2015. He said that the new Sox slugger learned from watching Miguel Cabrera and working with Victor Martinez.

“He really took after Miggy’s approach when he was in Detroit. It did wonders for him,” Price said. “He’s going to drive the ball to right field, right center. If the pitcher makes a mistake with a breaking ball, he’s going to hit it to left field.”

Price described the work ethic Martinez displayed in Detroit. He said that J.D. and Victor would get to the field early and hit during early batting practice, regular batting practice, and then again before the game.

Advertisement

“Him and Victor would hit all day long…He takes a lot of swings and he’s always working. He turned himself into a really good hitter,” Price said.

The Martinez acquisition was vital for the Sox as they try to match the Yankees in an offseason arms race. New York added Giancarlo Stanton to a lineup that already boasted Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez.

“The Yankees made moves this offseason,” Price said. “To be able to combat those moves with a guy like J.D., that was a good move.”

So are the moves on both sides going to re-inflame the Boston-New York rivalry?

“Yeah, we hate the Yankees,” Price joked. “It’s building up big time.”

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Tommy Moe racing at Sugarloaf, Maine in 1997.
Olympics
'Golden Boy' Tommy Moe looks back on historically close Olympic win February 21, 2018 | 3:43 PM
Olympics
O.A.R., the band, is winning big at the Olympics February 21, 2018 | 3:28 PM
Anthony Davis drives to the basket against the Nets in Feb., 2018.
Celtics
Anthony Davis says stories of players who wait too long for a trade 'make you think' February 21, 2018 | 1:45 PM
J.D. Martinez
Red Sox
Dan Shaughnessy has some friendly advice for J.D. Martinez on playing in Boston February 21, 2018 | 1:21 PM
Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) and Matt Grzelcyk (48) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' come-from-behind win over the Oilers February 21, 2018 | 12:20 PM
Alan Branch joined the Patriots in 2014.
Patriots
Another Patriot has spoken out about Malcolm Butler's benching February 21, 2018 | 12:14 PM
Olympics
This Olympic snowboarder moonlights as a Cape Cod mechanic February 21, 2018 | 10:56 AM
Kevin Garnett
NBA
Kevin Garnett shared who he'd pick for the best starting lineup of all time February 21, 2018 | 10:56 AM
Olympics
How many more medals can the US get? February 21, 2018 | 9:47 AM
Mikaela Shiffrin
Olympics
Why Mikaela Shiffrin brought 35 pairs of skis to the Olympics February 21, 2018 | 9:44 AM
Olympics
What to watch from Pyeongchang on Day 12 of the Olympics February 21, 2018 | 8:55 AM
J.D. Martinez
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez has arrived at Red Sox spring training February 21, 2018 | 8:54 AM
Olympics
The sweet science of ski wax February 21, 2018 | 8:42 AM
Olympics
US women back looking for Olympic gold vs. archrival Canada February 21, 2018 | 7:47 AM
Olympics
Marit Bjoergen, American women make history at Olympics February 21, 2018 | 6:14 AM
Olympics
Drought over: US women win 1st Olympic cross-country gold February 21, 2018 | 5:56 AM
Mikaela Shiffrin, left, will face Lindsey Vonn, right.
Olympics
It’ll be Vonn vs. Shiffrin in final women’s ski race at Olympics February 21, 2018 | 4:41 AM
Olympics
Czechs eliminate US in shootout in Olympic quarterfinals February 21, 2018 | 3:45 AM
Mark Cuban Dallas Mavericks
NBA
Mark Cuban on Mavericks misconduct allegations: 'This is all new to me' February 21, 2018 | 3:27 AM
Bruins
Krejci snaps tie late in 3rd, Bruins rally past Oilers 3-2 February 21, 2018 | 1:39 AM
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 file photo, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) waves to fans after scoring a touchdown, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Miami Dolphins decided receiver Jarvis Landry is worth any headaches he causes, even if the cost is $16 million. Landry was given a non-exclusive franchise tag Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 after leading the NFL with 112 catches in 2017. The move by the Dolphins came on the first day that teams could assign franchise tags.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
NFL
Jarvis Landry given non-exclusive franchise tag by Dolphins February 20, 2018 | 11:08 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck runs during NFL football practice in Indianapolis. Luck delivered some good news to Colts fans Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018.
NFL
Luck tells Indy fans he feels better, rules out more surgery February 20, 2018 | 10:35 PM
Lindsey Vonn
Olympics
Lindsey Vonn: 'My body just can’t, probably can’t, take another four years' February 20, 2018 | 10:31 PM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
David Price explains why he rarely uses social media February 20, 2018 | 5:50 PM
Jesse James Pittsburgh Steelers
Patriots
Jesse James relieved the Patriots lost the Super Bowl February 20, 2018 | 5:45 PM
Liz Swaney Olympic Halfpipe Skier
Olympics
Viral Olympic skier: 'My dad told me he found my runs really graceful' February 20, 2018 | 5:11 PM
Olympics
Johnny Weir wore two small birds in his hair February 20, 2018 | 5:09 PM
A fan drinks beer as the start of the Alpine Skiing Women's Slalom was delayed due to weather conditions at the Jeongseon Alpine Center during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on February 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Martin BERNETTIMARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images
Olympics
Forget Gatorade. German Olympians prefer (nonalcoholic) beer February 20, 2018 | 4:39 PM
Red Sox
Alex Cora says Hanley Ramirez is the team's no. 3 hitter February 20, 2018 | 4:37 PM
Mike Eruzione in front with teammate Jack O'Callahan after winning gold in hockey at the 1980 Olympics.
Olympics
7 questions with Mike Eruzione of the 1980 'Miracle' team February 20, 2018 | 4:33 PM