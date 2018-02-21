Morning sports update: J.D. Martinez has arrived at Red Sox spring training

The Bruins rallied from an 0-2 deficit to defeat the Oilers on Tuesday night, 3-2. With just over a minute remaining, David Krejci scored to give the Bruins a decisive goal.

Here’s a look at a few other stories:

J.D. Martinez arrived at Red Sox spring training early on Wednesday morning:

Report details Mavericks’ ‘corrosive’ work environment: In a detailed new story from Jon Wertheim and Jessica Luther of Sports Illustrated, a months long investigation of the Dallas Mavericks organization revealed “a picture of a corporate culture rife with misogyny and predatory sexual behavior.”

In response, the Mavericks issued a statement:

The Dallas Mavericks issue the following statement on an upcoming Sports Illustrated article:https://t.co/GQ8bOHTBln — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 21, 2018

How the women’s downhill played out in PyeongChang, as Lindsey Vonn finished with a bronze medal:

⛷ Lindsey Vonn finishes with a bronze medal in the women’s downhill behind Sofia Goggia of Italy and Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway ⛷ 🥇 Sofia Goggia 🇮🇹

🥈 Ragnhild Mowinckel 🇳🇴

🥉 Lindsey Vonn 🇺🇸https://t.co/VVUIedPsRG pic.twitter.com/LlR4u0iBFb — NYT Graphics (@nytgraphics) February 21, 2018

What Red Sox reporters are saying about the J.D. Martinez signing: Vaunted slugger J.D. Martinez has predictably drawn a myriad of responses from baseball media after he reportedly agreed to terms with the Red Sox. (Boston.com)

Steelers’ Jesse James was relieved the Patriots lost the Super Bowl: In a recent interview, Steelers tight end Jesse James said that he would’ve felt responsible had the Patriots won another Super Bowl. He admitted relief that the Patriots didn’t win. (Boston.com)

USA fan made a nice catch: Even though the U.S. men’s hockey team lost in overtime to the Czech Republic, one fan wearing a Mike Eruzione jersey managed to make a solid one-handed grab:

The USA Hockey​ men might not have left with the win, but this guy sure did 😂 pic.twitter.com/AXc8qqVqsz — Olympic Hockey on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) February 21, 2018

Daily highlight: Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall made history by winning the first cross-country skiing gold medal in U.S. history. They did it in style, as Diggins rallied from third on the final lap to win it at the line: