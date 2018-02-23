The Red Sox wore hats to honor the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting

Hector Velazquez
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Hector Velazquez throws in the first inning of a spring training game against the Minnesota Twins on Friday. –John Minchillo / AP
By
3:39 PM

The Red Sox wore hats supporting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during their spring training game against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Teams across the MLB wore the hats, which feature an interlocking “SD,” to honor the 17 victims of the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. Many clubs are signing the hats after their games and auctioning them off to benefit the families of the victims and survivors of the shooting.

“Wearing the hats today, I think that means a lot to all of us,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday. “Like I said before, it puts everything in perspective. It’s something that gets your attention.”

Advertisement

“My daughter turns 15 in a few weeks and I got an email the other day from her school talking about (how) they’re having a drill,” he added. “That’s not normal. But going back to this, our thoughts and prayers with everybody in the community. With everybody that is affected.”

Last week, the team invited three students from the high school to spring training. Across the sports world, players from Anthony Rizzo, a Stoneman Douglas graduate, to Roberto Luongo, a Parkland resident, have offered their support and called for change.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Gold medalist Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic is flanked by silver medallist Anna Veith of Austria, left, and bronze medallist Tina Weirather of Lichtenstein after the ladiesÕ super-G event in Jeongseon, South Korea, on Friday, Feb. 17, 2018. Ledecka stunned the favorites to win the super-G and now hopes to add a medal in snowboarding. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)
Olympics
Snowboarder stuns skiers to to win gold in the super-G February 23, 2018 | 2:59 PM
Mikaela Shiffrin
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin joked about whether Vonn's Olympic career is actually over February 23, 2018 | 2:53 PM
Martellus Bennett
Patriots
Martellus Bennett reportedly no longer plans to retire February 23, 2018 | 1:41 PM
Olympics
Russian bobsledder who wore ‘I don’t do doping’ shirt tests positive for banned substance February 23, 2018 | 12:46 PM
College Sports
Report: Bank records in FBI probe list payments from agents to college players February 23, 2018 | 11:35 AM
Olympics
Germany stuns Canada 4-3 in Olympic semis February 23, 2018 | 11:20 AM
This Oct. 29, 2011 photo courtesy of Chandler Burgess for Killington Resort shows a skier on the slopes during opening day at Killington Resort, Vt. Visitors to Vermont's ski country may be surprised to find some restaurants and stores boarded up in the valley town near Mount Snow _ one of the communities hardest hit by Tropical Storm Irene_ but the skiing and riding will be the same. (AP Photo/Killington Resort, Chandler Burgess)
Skiing
Alterra Mountain Company releases price of new Ikon ski pass February 23, 2018 | 10:40 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving reportedly requested trade after 'sloppy' Cavs team meeting February 23, 2018 | 9:16 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) reacts to a call beside Boston Celtics' Greg Monroe (55) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
How Greg Monroe can unlock the Celtics' second-unit February 23, 2018 | 9:08 AM
Markus Schairer
Olympics
Snowboarder eyes comeback after breaking neck at Olympics February 23, 2018 | 8:51 AM
Olympics
Shani Davis finishes 7th at his 5th Olympics, declines to talk to media February 23, 2018 | 8:04 AM
Olympics
Jessie Diggins picked to carry US flag at Olympic closing February 23, 2018 | 7:57 AM
United States' skip John Shuster reacts after defeating Canada during the men's curling semi-final match at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. United States won. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Olympics
How the American curlers went from 'Team of Rejects' to Olympic medals February 23, 2018 | 6:24 AM
Lari Lehtonen
Olympics
Olympic cross-country skiers eat 8,000 calories a day. It’s exhausting. February 23, 2018 | 6:13 AM
Olympics
What to watch from Pyeongchang on Day 14 of the Olympics February 23, 2018 | 6:00 AM
Olympics
A 2nd Russian athlete tests positive for doping at Olympics February 23, 2018 | 5:53 AM
Olympics
Medal haul well short of USOC projections February 23, 2018 | 3:39 AM
Team USA women's hockey
Olympics
What US women's hockey players said after their gold-medal victory February 23, 2018 | 2:25 AM
Jocelyne Larocque hold silver medal
Olympics
'My actions did not demonstrate the values of our team, myself and my family' February 23, 2018 | 1:43 AM
NBA
NBA setting up hotline to report misconduct, work concerns February 22, 2018 | 10:25 PM
Lindsey Vonn
Olympics
Vonn scatters grandfather's ashes near downhill course February 22, 2018 | 7:37 PM
Larry Nance Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. to wear his dad's retired No. 22 with Cavs February 22, 2018 | 7:21 PM
Eugenie Bouchard
Tennis
USTA deemed mostly liable for Genie Bouchard's fall February 22, 2018 | 7:06 PM
Anders Bjork
Bruins
Bruins lose Anders Bjork for season February 22, 2018 | 4:35 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox
Red Sox
Why the Red Sox decided to hire Alex Cora as their next manager February 22, 2018 | 4:16 PM
Frank Vatrano
Bruins
Bruins trade Frank Vatrano to Panthers for draft pick February 22, 2018 | 4:11 PM
So-called flower kids, or ice sweepers, clear Winnie the Pooh dolls thrown to the Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu at the Gangneung Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. They were recruited through skating programs in South Korea. (Chang W. Lee/The New York Times)
Olympics
When skating fans toss bears and bouquets, the ‘flower kids’ clean up February 22, 2018 | 4:06 PM
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson
Olympics
How the US women's hockey team gave us the most exciting moment of the Olympics February 22, 2018 | 1:40 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is embraced by wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) after their team defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL)
Patriots
Tom Brady thinks Julian Edelman looks 'explosive' in new rehab video February 22, 2018 | 12:09 PM
Michigan State University Trustees
National
Michigan State interim president to donate salary amid Nassar fallout February 22, 2018 | 9:34 AM