The Red Sox wore hats to honor the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting

The Red Sox wore hats supporting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during their spring training game against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Teams across the MLB wore the hats, which feature an interlocking “SD,” to honor the 17 victims of the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. Many clubs are signing the hats after their games and auctioning them off to benefit the families of the victims and survivors of the shooting.

Today we join MLB as we wear the hats of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to honor the victims and support the survivors. #ParklandStrong pic.twitter.com/ECLdd5taY2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 23, 2018

“Wearing the hats today, I think that means a lot to all of us,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday. “Like I said before, it puts everything in perspective. It’s something that gets your attention.”

“My daughter turns 15 in a few weeks and I got an email the other day from her school talking about (how) they’re having a drill,” he added. “That’s not normal. But going back to this, our thoughts and prayers with everybody in the community. With everybody that is affected.”

Last week, the team invited three students from the high school to spring training. Across the sports world, players from Anthony Rizzo, a Stoneman Douglas graduate, to Roberto Luongo, a Parkland resident, have offered their support and called for change.