Morning sports update: Red Sox officially sign J.D. Martinez

J.D. Martinez stands in the dugout after hitting his fourth home run of the game in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
J.D. Martinez stands in the dugout after hitting his fourth home run of the game in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers. –Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press/File
By
9:02 AM

Rick Nash’s tenure with the Bruins got off to a tough start, as Boston lost to Buffalo, 4-1.

Here’s a look at a few other stories:

The Red Sox made the signing of J.D. Martinez official: The newest power hitter on the Red Sox roster officially signed his contract, on what is reportedly a deal of five years for $110 million.

Drew Bledsoe shares how making wine is a natural extension of football: Drew Bledsoe recently talked to Boston.com about his life after football, and how his wine business has shaped it. (Boston.com)

Here’s what Rick Nash said before his first game with the Bruins: After ending up in Boston following a headline-grabbing trade, Rick Nash said, “I wanted to go to a place that wanted me and a place that had a great chance to win.” (Boston.com)

Greg Popovich praised LeBron James for speaking up on issues and being a role model for kids:

Joel Embiid is apparently not a follower of the TB12 Method:

Daily highlight: Andre Drummond showed that just because he’s a center, it doesn’t mean he can’t show off some handles:

