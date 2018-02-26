Morning sports update: Red Sox officially sign J.D. Martinez

Rick Nash’s tenure with the Bruins got off to a tough start, as Boston lost to Buffalo, 4-1.

Here’s a look at a few other stories:

The Red Sox made the signing of J.D. Martinez official: The newest power hitter on the Red Sox roster officially signed his contract, on what is reportedly a deal of five years for $110 million.

Wait for it… 👀@JDMartinez14 is officially a member of the Boston #RedSox! pic.twitter.com/55nLCDQR1b — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 26, 2018

Drew Bledsoe shares how making wine is a natural extension of football: Drew Bledsoe recently talked to Boston.com about his life after football, and how his wine business has shaped it. (Boston.com)

Here’s what Rick Nash said before his first game with the Bruins: After ending up in Boston following a headline-grabbing trade, Rick Nash said, “I wanted to go to a place that wanted me and a place that had a great chance to win.” (Boston.com)

Greg Popovich praised LeBron James for speaking up on issues and being a role model for kids:

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich called Laura Ingraham's "shut up and dribble" comments directed at LeBron "an unbelievable show of arrogance." He encouraged LeBron to continue to speak on issues and to continue to be a hero and a role model. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/zNzvwXHgZa — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) February 25, 2018

Joel Embiid is apparently not a follower of the TB12 Method:

Embiid out here living his best life. Getting a foot massage and eating a burger right before the game 😂 pic.twitter.com/DHcliMqUqF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 26, 2018

Daily highlight: Andre Drummond showed that just because he’s a center, it doesn’t mean he can’t show off some handles: