David Ortiz welcomes J.D. Martinez to ‘the pack’

Big Papi is working with the hitters at training camp.

By
6:17 PM

One of the top power hitters in Red Sox history was at training camp Wednesday to welcome the team’s newest slugger.

David Ortiz shared a hug with J.D. Martinez and welcomed him to “the pack,” in a moment captured on video and shared via the team’s Twitter account:

Ortiz arrived at the team’s Fort Myers training facility on Wednesday. In another video shared by the Red Sox, Ortiz smiled and kept walking after he was jokingly reminded that he needs “credentials” to gain entry.

Ortiz is at camp to assist the coaching staff, just as ex-Sox stars Mike Lowell and Pedro Martinez did earlier in spring training. Big Papi will be working with the hitters.

Advertisement

Oritz will be around through Sunday, and approves of J.D. Martinez’s “thunder,” according to The Boston Globe‘s Pete Abraham.

Martinez is expected to be the team’s regular designated hitter this season. He signed a five-year, $110 million contract with the Sox earlier this month.

TOPICS: Red Sox David Ortiz J.D. Martinez
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Yawkey Way
Red Sox
Red Sox file petition to officially change name of Yawkey Way February 28, 2018 | 5:48 PM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski is reportedly expected to return to the Patriots in 2018 February 28, 2018 | 4:32 PM
Bill Belichick Matt Patricia
NFL
Matt Patricia on Malcolm Butler: 'I want to make sure he does everything to the best' February 28, 2018 | 3:36 PM
Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy.
Media
NBC Sports Boston personality moving to Barstool Sports February 28, 2018 | 3:29 PM
Jon Gruden
Patriots
Jon Gruden says he's 'envious of the Patriots' at the NFL Combine February 28, 2018 | 3:05 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Reporter: Patriots 'tried to stop' story about Rob Gronkowski and the TB12 method February 28, 2018 | 2:48 PM
MLB
Terry Francona letting Mike Napoli use Cleveland to audition for elsewhere February 28, 2018 | 2:32 PM
Craig Kimbrel
Red Sox
Craig Kimbrel leaves spring training for daughter's surgery February 28, 2018 | 12:21 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
The twilight of the Patriots’ dynasty has finally arrived February 28, 2018 | 12:12 PM
Freydis Halla Einarsdottir of Iceland competes during the Ladies' Slalom Alpine Skiing on February 16.
Olympics
Alpine skiing Olympian honored at her New Hampshire university February 28, 2018 | 11:35 AM
Olympics
Russia reinstated into Olympic movement after doping scandal February 28, 2018 | 10:07 AM
NBA
LeBron James 1st in NBA with 30k points, 8k rebounds, 8k assists February 28, 2018 | 9:13 AM
Roger Goodell in 2017.
NFL
Pizza Hut pounces after NFL splits with Papa John's February 28, 2018 | 9:09 AM
Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, left, smiles as he talks with left wing Rick Nash.
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes February 28, 2018 | 9:05 AM
New Bruin Tommy Wingels skates in the second period of a game against the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden on February 27, 2018.
Bruins
Bruins trade deadline acquisitions provide key moments in win over Hurricanes February 28, 2018 | 8:53 AM
Danny Amendola
Patriots
Danny Amendola rebuffs reports of dissension among Patriots' leading trio February 28, 2018 | 8:39 AM
Christian Vazquez Austin Romine
Red Sox
The rivalry with the Yankees is back, but the Red Sox have the edge February 28, 2018 | 7:54 AM
Charlie McAvoy, right, leaps into the arms of Brad Marchand after scoring in overtime.
Bruins
McAvoy, Nash lead Bruins past Hurricanes 4-3 in OT February 27, 2018 | 10:36 PM
Papa John's CEO John Schnatter
NFL
NFL and Papa John’s part ways in wake of CEO's anthem comments February 27, 2018 | 7:47 PM
United States' Kendall Coyne, left, and Hilary Knight celebrate after winning the women's gold medal hockey game against Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Olympics
Here's how Ellen DeGeneres honored the gold medal-winning U.S. women's hockey team February 27, 2018 | 5:14 PM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski reportedly 'didn't enjoy himself' last season February 27, 2018 | 4:53 PM
Geno Smith
Celtics
Kyrie Irving has a new flat-Earth disciple in Geno Smith February 27, 2018 | 3:46 PM
Curling
Olympics
Crowd gathers to welcome curling Olympians home February 27, 2018 | 2:52 PM
San Antonio Spurs' Patty Mills, center, from Australia, drives between Cleveland Cavaliers' Jeff Green, left, and Kyle Korver in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
NBA
Cavaliers ban fan who aimed racial taunts at Spurs player February 27, 2018 | 2:08 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis (28) runs with the ball after making an interception during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
NFL
Family's lawsuit claims Steelers player mocked teenage son on Snapchat February 27, 2018 | 2:00 PM
NBA
LeBron James flattered by Philly fans' free-agency fawning February 27, 2018 | 1:48 PM
Local
Marblehead youth hockey coach facing another child assault charge February 27, 2018 | 12:54 PM
Patrice Bergeron celebrates his powerplay goal off a feed from Jaromir Jagr to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead late in the second period. Jagr and Zdeno Chara assisted on the Bergeron score.
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron out at least two weeks with fractured foot February 27, 2018 | 11:48 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski follows cryptic tweets with a WWE message February 27, 2018 | 10:33 AM
Kevin Durant, Steve Kerr
NBA
7 times NBA players have refused to 'shut up and dribble' this season February 27, 2018 | 9:46 AM