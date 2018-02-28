David Ortiz welcomes J.D. Martinez to ‘the pack’

One of the top power hitters in Red Sox history was at training camp Wednesday to welcome the team’s newest slugger.

David Ortiz shared a hug with J.D. Martinez and welcomed him to “the pack,” in a moment captured on video and shared via the team’s Twitter account:

Ortiz arrived at the team’s Fort Myers training facility on Wednesday. In another video shared by the Red Sox, Ortiz smiled and kept walking after he was jokingly reminded that he needs “credentials” to gain entry.

Ortiz is at camp to assist the coaching staff, just as ex-Sox stars Mike Lowell and Pedro Martinez did earlier in spring training. Big Papi will be working with the hitters.

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen this. pic.twitter.com/fEAwgB9czg — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 28, 2018

Oritz will be around through Sunday, and approves of J.D. Martinez’s “thunder,” according to The Boston Globe‘s Pete Abraham.

Martinez is expected to be the team’s regular designated hitter this season. He signed a five-year, $110 million contract with the Sox earlier this month.