Red Sox file petition to officially change name of Yawkey Way

The Red Sox announced Wednesday the organization has filed a petition to the City of Boston Public Improvement Commission to formally restore Yawkey Way to its original street name: Jersey Street.

The street adjacent to Fenway Park was initially named Jersey Street before the club asked the City of Boston to change it to Yawkey Way in 1977 to honor of former owner Tom Yawkey. Current team owner John Henry expressed his desire to change the street’s name again last August, citing Yawkey’s complicated racial history as his primary motivation.

In response to the team’s plans, the Yawkey Foundations issued a statement that “urged the commission to consider all the facts concerning Tom Yawkey’s ownership of the Red Sox and the sweep of his life.”

“We are confident that if it does so, it will reject Henry’s petition,” the statement read.

Henry is also the owner of Boston Globe Media Partners, the parent company of Boston.com.

Read the team’s official statement below: