J.D. Martinez will have full name on back of Sox road jersey

J.D. Martinez is the only player named Martinez on the Red Sox roster. But it will say “J.D. Martinez” on the back of his road jersey, not just his last name.

It goes back to 2014 when he was signed by the Detroit Tigers.

“They already had Victor Martinez. Our clubby, Jim Schmakel, said we could put ‘J. Martinez’ on the back but there was room for ‘J.D.’ if I wanted that. It seemed cool,” Martinez said.