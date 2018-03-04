Chris Sale, J.D. Martinez get off to modest but purposeful starts

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It may have been just a “get your work in’’ setting in a controlled camp game at Frank Malzone Field, which is Field 2 at JetBlue Park. But it featured probably the two most important players on this Red Sox team: lefthander Chris Sale and DH/outfielder J.D. Martinez.

It was the first live action for both players in spring training, and neither disappointed.

Sale threw 52 pitches to 15 batters, struck out five, walked one, and allowed one hit. Martinez got six plate appearances facing Single A pitchers and produced a double, two singles, and three walks. He did not play the field but got in his work on the base paths.