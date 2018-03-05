Morning sports update: J.D. Martinez’s subtle strategy for learning from David Ortiz

The Red Sox squandered a 6-0 lead against the Orioles in spring training on Sunday, falling 7-6. The encouraging news for Boston was the sight of Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers hitting back-to-back home runs.

To quote the great philosopher, Aubrey Graham, we "going baaack to back."#SoxSpring pic.twitter.com/snn0E5eOhb — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 4, 2018

Here’s a look at a few other stories:

J.D. Martinez explained how he’s learning from David Ortiz: The newest Red Sox power hitter is spending part of his spring training learning from a legendary predecessor. With David Ortiz stopping by as a special assistant, Martinez said he’s using a subtle method of picking up pointers.

“I was sitting there during BP, the whole BP, and I was like, ‘Let me just sit by him and just hear him.’ Because you never know. You might talk for 40 minutes there, and there might be one thing you always remember. It was cool.” (ESPN)

The combine measurement the Patriots seem to have honed in on: As Oliver Thomas of Pats Pulpit pointed out, an interesting indicator of who the Patriots might draft is found in one particular threshold measured at the NFL combine. In the three-cone drill, used to measure quickness, New England has apparently placed an emphasis on acquiring players who have all run it in under 6.75 seconds.

Speaking of the combine, one-handed linebacker Shaquem Griffin ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL combine:

Patriots’ Harmon still thinks about Super Bowl loss: More than a month after losing to the Eagles in the Super Bowl, Patriots safety Duron Harmon explained how he isn’t over it.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about that game. I’m pretty sure everybody on our team feels the same way.” (ESPN)

Do the Patriots have any interest in Michael Bennett? With the Seahawks actively shopping defensive end Michael Bennett, the inevitable rumors regarding a possible trade to the Patriots are beginning to take shape. The 32-year-old pass rusher would undoubtedly provide on-the-field help to the Patriots, though it remains unclear if the Patriots will make a serious offer. (CBS Boston)

Daily highlight: John Leonard’s skillful stick handling capped off a 5-1 win: