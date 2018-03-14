Alex Cora: Craig Kimbrel’s daughter is ‘doing better’

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that closer Craig Kimbrel’s daughter, Lydia, is “doing great … doing better,’’ in her recovery from a late-February heart procedure, her second since being born in November. Kimbrel remains in Boston with his daughter and wife, with plans to throw live batting practice to hitters in the area on Thursday.

Though Kimbrel has been away from the team, Cora said that the team isn’t concerned about whether he’ll be available for the start of the season.

“We’re comfortable with where he’s at. He’s doing his work. He’s on schedule,’’ said Cora. “Like I told him, the most important thing is to take care of what you need to take care of and it’s Lydia right now. That’s the most important thing.’’