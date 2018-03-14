John Farrell to join Reds as an adviser in front office

Boston, MA: August 31, 2017: Red Sox manager John Farrell is pictured on the field during batting practice. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
John Farrell was fired by the Red Sox after the 2017 season. –Jim Davis / The Boston Globe, File
By
5:26 PM

Former Red Sox manager John Farrell will join the Cincinnati Reds as an adviser in the team’s front office, according to multiple league sources.

Farrell was fired by the Red Sox after last season. He was the Red Sox manager for five seasons and won a World Series title in 2013.

