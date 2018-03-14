John Farrell to join Reds as an adviser in front office
Former Red Sox manager John Farrell will join the Cincinnati Reds as an adviser in the team’s front office, according to multiple league sources.
Reds have hired former Blue Jays/Red Sox manager John Farrell as a scout. He'll start by scouting the Reds organization. He'll be in camp starting Thursday
— C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) March 14, 2018
Farrell was fired by the Red Sox after last season. He was the Red Sox manager for five seasons and won a World Series title in 2013.
