Effort to rename Yawkey Way met with passionate pleas from both sides

The official effort to rename Yawkey Way was met with passionate pleas by both supporters and opponents of the proposal on Thursday, though both sides seemed to agree that the decision faced by the Boston’s Public Improvement Commission is an important one.

The proposal to change the name of the street that runs alongside Fenway Park was made by the Red Sox, and pits those who say former club owner Tom Yawkey was a racist whose name should be removed from a public way against those who say Yawkey’s legacy of charitable giving should not be expunged from the city’s history.

“The importance of what you’re considering today goes far beyond procedure,’’ said the Rev. Ray A. Hammond of Bethel A.M.E. Church, one of Boston’s most prominent black pastors and a trustee with the Yawkey Foundation II charitable trust that was established by Yawkey’s wife, Jean.