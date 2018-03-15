Here’s the story on those ‘Jim Buchanan’ reports from spring training

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Red Sox’ most notable on-field development of the spring has come not with a bat or a glove or a pitching arm but instead with a microphone, a wig, and the application of a barrel full of makeup. For all of the impressions made by players this spring, few can top that made by “Jim Buchanan.’’

Earlier this spring, reliever Joe Kelly went undercover in Red Sox camp to pose as TV reporter Jim Buchanan of JWK (Kelly’s initials), a fictional television station in nearby Punta Gorda. The idea came from members of Red Sox Productions, who found a 2013 video of Kelly – then with the Cardinals – posing as a nonagenarian to prank rapper Nelly.

"This is Jim Buchanan from JWK Punta Gorda." pic.twitter.com/5UZI9wJCZl — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 12, 2018