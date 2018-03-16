David Price pitches 4 scoreless innings in spring training debut

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — David Price made his delayed spring-training debut for Boston, allowing one hit over four scoreless innings in a 7-5 win over Toronto on Thursday.

Price struck out five and walked one. An elbow injury limited to a career-low 11 starts last season.

Thursday at the office with @DAVIDprice24:

4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO 👊 pic.twitter.com/VJBEmwI5nO — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 15, 2018

“Felt good,” Price said. “I had really good fastball command early. I made good pitches when I needed to. I stayed away from the big part of the plate with the exception of a couple of fastballs. I thought it was a good day.”

Price was 6-3 with a 3.38 ERA last year. The 32-year-old left-hander is entering the third season of a $217 million, seven-year contract.

Advertisement

“This is March 15 and I’ve never had a four-pitch mix this early in spring training,” he said. “I’ve never been this far along even though I’ve only thrown in one game. I’m excited about it.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Price was “great.”

“From the dugout, it looked like his misses were just by an inch,” Cora said. “He was on target. Good tempo and very impressive for his first outing in a real environment, not a controlled one. Physically, he looks like he’s right where he has to be, and now we move forward.”

Andrew Benintendi drove in two runs with a pair of doubles for the Red Sox, while Christian Vazquez hit his first home run — a two-run drive. Teoscar Hernandez had two hits and two RBIs for Toronto, while Steve Pearce had an RBI double and walked with the bases loaded.