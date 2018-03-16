David Price pitches 4 scoreless innings in spring training debut

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price practices a drill during baseball spring training, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
David Price practices a drill. –John Minchillo/AP/File
AP,
2:40 AM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — David Price made his delayed spring-training debut for Boston, allowing one hit over four scoreless innings in a 7-5 win over Toronto on Thursday.

Price struck out five and walked one. An elbow injury limited to a career-low 11 starts last season.

“Felt good,” Price said. “I had really good fastball command early. I made good pitches when I needed to. I stayed away from the big part of the plate with the exception of a couple of fastballs. I thought it was a good day.”

Price was 6-3 with a 3.38 ERA last year. The 32-year-old left-hander is entering the third season of a $217 million, seven-year contract.

Advertisement

“This is March 15 and I’ve never had a four-pitch mix this early in spring training,” he said. “I’ve never been this far along even though I’ve only thrown in one game. I’m excited about it.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Price was “great.”

“From the dugout, it looked like his misses were just by an inch,” Cora said. “He was on target. Good tempo and very impressive for his first outing in a real environment, not a controlled one. Physically, he looks like he’s right where he has to be, and now we move forward.”

Andrew Benintendi drove in two runs with a pair of doubles for the Red Sox, while Christian Vazquez hit his first home run — a two-run drive. Teoscar Hernandez had two hits and two RBIs for Toronto, while Steve Pearce had an RBI double and walked with the bases loaded.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Kyron Cartwright
College Sports
5 things to know about the Providence men's basketball team March 16, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Florida Panthers goaltender James Reimer stops the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Bruins
Bruins shut out by Panthers in Florida, 3-0 March 15, 2018 | 10:57 PM
Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) brings the ball up court against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 12, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Celtics
Here's how close the C's reportedly were to trading Paul Pierce for Chris Paul March 15, 2018 | 6:38 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2013, file photo, NFL football players Jason McCourty, left, Devin McCourty pose at the VIP Reception hosted by the NFLPA in New Orleans. The McCourty twins are back together. The Cleveland Browns traded cornerback Jason McCourty to the New England Patriots, reuniting him with his brother, Devin, on Thursday, March 15, 2018. The Browns also sent a seventh-round pick to the Patriots to get a sixth-rounder in return. (Photo by Dario Cantatore/Invision for NFLPA/AP Images, via AP, File)
Patriots
Logan Ryan slipped in a backhanded compliment when congratulating new Patriot Jason McCourty March 15, 2018 | 6:13 PM
Red Sox
Here’s the story on those ‘Jim Buchanan’ reports from spring training March 15, 2018 | 4:40 PM
Ed Markey's bracket
College Sports
Here's how Charlie Baker and Ed Markey filled out their NCAA Tournament brackets March 15, 2018 | 4:36 PM
Jason McCourty is getting tired of watching his brother Devin in the playoffs while he misses out.
Patriots
Patriots acquire Jason McCourty in trade with Browns March 15, 2018 | 3:59 PM
Gillette Stadium
Soccer
Boston among 23 cities in North American bid for 2026 World Cup March 15, 2018 | 3:56 PM
Jamuni McNeace, Stanford Robinson
College Sports
Rhode Island shuts down Trae Young, Oklahoma in 83-78 win March 15, 2018 | 3:07 PM
Danny Amendola
Patriots
Danny Amendola signs off on his Patriots career March 15, 2018 | 2:42 PM
Holy Cross Crusaders logo
College Sports
Holy Cross drops knight image despite keeping Crusaders name March 15, 2018 | 2:41 PM
BC-BU hockey
College Sports
Stakes are high for BC and BU in Hockey East tournament March 15, 2018 | 1:54 PM
Rev. Ray A. Hammond
Red Sox
Effort to rename Yawkey Way met with passion from both sides March 15, 2018 | 1:46 PM
Boston, Massachusetts -- 4/17/2017 - Runners make their way toward the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon relay to commemorate World War I race March 15, 2018 | 1:34 PM
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Aislinn Breslin is running Boston to complete a dream March 15, 2018 | 1:01 PM
Isaiah Thomas, Julius Randle
NBA
Isaiah Thomas and Julius Randle had to be separated on the Lakers bench March 15, 2018 | 12:26 PM
Paul Postma
Bruins
Bruins call up Anton Blidh and Paul Postma from Providence March 15, 2018 | 11:24 AM
FILE - In this July 21, 2016 file photo, ESPN president John Skipper gestures as he talks about the new ACC/ESPN Network during a news conference at the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C. Skipper says he is resigning to take care of a substance abuse problem. The sports network says its former president, George Bodenheimer, will take over as acting head of the company for the next 90 days. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Media
Former ESPN president says he resigned because of a cocaine extortion plot March 15, 2018 | 10:58 AM
Media
ESPN’s all-in approach to NFL free agency looks familiar March 15, 2018 | 9:46 AM
Josh McCown throws a pass against the Patriots in a game from Oct, 2017.
NFL
Jets quarterback signed contract while waiting on Chick-fil-A March 15, 2018 | 8:59 AM
Rhode Island's head coach Dan Hurley takes questions during a news conference for an NCAA college basketball first round game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
College Sports
Rumor mill puts Rhode Island men's basketball in awkward spot March 15, 2018 | 7:14 AM
NCAA Tournament
A breakdown of the women's NCAA Tournament bracket: Will UConn end up back on top? March 15, 2018 | 6:25 AM
Dan Hurley
College Sports
5 things to know about the Rhode Island men's basketball team March 15, 2018 | 5:00 AM
A few of Boston's greatest.
Sports News
Vote for the GOAT: Boston's greatest athlete of all time March 15, 2018 | 5:00 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2018, file photo, Choi Jae-woo, of South Korea, runs the course during the men's moguls qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. South Korea's skiing federation has banned on Thursday, March 15, 2018, for life two male mogul skiers who competed at the Pyeongchang Olympics for harassing and assaulting two female teammates. An official from the Korea Ski Association said Thursday the federation notified Choi Jae-woo and Kim Ji-hyun of their bans earlier this week. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
Olympics
South Korean ski federation bans 2 moguls skiers for life March 15, 2018 | 2:50 AM
Boston, MA: 3/14/2018: The Celtics Jayson Tatum is pictured reacting after he missed the final shot attempt of the game in the second overtime period, and the Wizards had the victory. The Boston Celtics hosted the Washington Wizards in a regular season NBA basketball game at TD Garden. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Celtics
Wizards beat short-handed Celtics 125-124 in 2OT March 14, 2018 | 11:58 PM
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Jason Homorody is running Boston to honor his wife's 'fighting spirit' March 14, 2018 | 10:09 PM
Malcolm Butler during the 2016 season.
Patriots
Malcolm Butler shared some more thoughts about Super Bowl LII March 14, 2018 | 8:52 PM
Danny Amendola
Patriots
Here's how Patriots players reacted to the roster changes on social media March 14, 2018 | 5:50 PM
Boston, MA: August 31, 2017: Red Sox manager John Farrell is pictured on the field during batting practice. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
Red Sox
John Farrell has a new job March 14, 2018 | 5:26 PM