Craig Kimbrel is on his way to Fort Myers to rejoin the Red Sox

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Red Sox are getting their All-Star closer back, just in time to get ready for the season.

Craig Kimbrel is on his way to Fort Myers to rejoin the team, manager Alex Cora said Sunday. Kimbrel left camp on Feb. 28, returning to Boston because his four-month-old daughter Lydia Joy was having heart surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital.

“The most important thing is that the family is OK with it,’’ Cora said. “If they’re OK with it, we’re OK with it. It’s a great day for us.’’