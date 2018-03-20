FROM

Chris Sale named Red Sox’ Opening Day starter

Chris Sale Red Sox
Chris Sale delivers to the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a spring training game. –AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
By
March 20, 2018

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Alex Cora dropped the news casually, two minutes into his postgame press session on Tuesday afternoon: Chris Sale will start on Opening Day against Tampa Bay. David Price and Rick Porcello will follow in the rotation.

“That’s the way it’s going to be. We’re very comfortable,’’ Cora said. “Everybody’s on board.’’

Rookie lefthander Brian Johnson is being prepared to start Game 4 or 5. The other starter is to be determined. The candidates are Eduardo Rodriguez, Drew Pomeranz, Hector Velazquez, and Steven Wright.

Advertisement

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Corey Clement Philadelphia Eagles
NFL
NFL to propose fix to catch rule that nobody understands March 20, 2018 | 8:22 PM
Boston- 07/02/2016 Boston Red Sox vs LA Angels. Sox starting pitcher Clay Buchholz fires a 4th inning pitch. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(sports)
MLB
Clay Buchholz, Royals finalize minor league contract March 20, 2018 | 8:09 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
Here's the latest update on Kyrie Irving's knee injury March 20, 2018 | 7:43 PM
Tony Garcia
Patriots
Patriots' offensive tackle Tony Garcia says he's cleared to play March 20, 2018 | 6:00 PM
Devin and Jason McCourty in 2013.
Patriots
Jason McCourty discussed 'roller coaster' Patriots trade, and which McCourty is faster March 20, 2018 | 5:22 PM
Matthew Slater in 2017.
Patriots
Report says Patriots are bringing back Matthew Slater March 20, 2018 | 5:21 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks at an official after being tackled during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Adam Bettcher)
Patriots
Tom Brady ranks way behind Peyton Manning in ESPN's 'Dominance Rankings' March 20, 2018 | 4:13 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady is the obvious choice as Boston's sports GOAT March 20, 2018 | 3:37 PM
From left: Jim Pallotta, Walter McCarty, and Brad Stevens.
Celtics
Walter McCarty to interview for Evansville coaching job March 20, 2018 | 3:25 PM
Jason McCourty
Patriots
These two charts detail the contracts of the Patriots’ incoming and outgoing players March 20, 2018 | 2:56 PM
Marcus Morris Boston Celtics
Celtics
NBA fines Celtics' Marcus Morris $15K for verbally abusing a ref March 20, 2018 | 1:49 PM
Penny Hardaway
College Sports
Penny Hardaway takes over as Memphis' new basketball coach March 20, 2018 | 12:57 PM
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Danny Shelton (55) on the sideline against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Patriots
How the four 'Furry Sheltons' support the Patriots' new defensive tackle March 20, 2018 | 11:04 AM
Trae Young
College Sports
Oklahoma's Trae Young leaving for NBA after freshman season March 20, 2018 | 10:32 AM
Ricky Jean Francois, Lawrence Guy
Patriots
Lawrence Guy runs an anime club in the Patriots locker room March 20, 2018 | 9:22 AM
Brad Marchand was quite upset over a non-call in OT.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets March 20, 2018 | 6:06 AM
Boston Bruins forward Ryan Donato, left, is congratulated by Danton Heinen (43) after his first goal in his first NHL game.
Bruins
Ryan Donato shines in his NHL debut March 20, 2018 | 5:59 AM
Bruins
Atkinson lifts Blue Jackets past Bruins, 5-4 in OT March 19, 2018 | 10:30 PM
Ryan Donato
Bruins
New Bruin Ryan Donato scores a goal, adds two assists, in NHL debut March 19, 2018 | 9:05 PM
Marcus Smart Boston Celtics
Celtics
Marcus Smart gave a post-surgery update on his thumb injury March 19, 2018 | 8:06 PM
Red Sox
MLB hopes for Red Sox-Yankees series in London in 2019 March 19, 2018 | 7:39 PM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Celtics need tenacity, not timidity, from Jayson Tatum March 19, 2018 | 4:53 PM
Boston, MA -- 12/25/2017 - Boston Celtics Gordon Hayward came out to greet the crowd before the start of the game against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
Celtics
Danny Ainge clarified his comments about Gordon Hayward's 'setback' March 19, 2018 | 3:49 PM
Craig Kimbrel
Red Sox
Craig Kimbrel: Daughter's heart surgery the 'toughest thing we’ve ever been through' March 19, 2018 | 3:21 PM
Adrian Clayborn
Patriots
The Patriots added four players over the weekend. Here’s a closer look March 19, 2018 | 1:55 PM
Danny Shelton
Patriots
Danny Shelton: 'I just want to add to the team success' March 19, 2018 | 1:46 PM
Ricky Davis Boston Celtics
Local
What's the most obscure Boston sports jersey you own? March 19, 2018 | 11:52 AM
Tyronn Lue
NBA
Tyronn Lue taking leave from Cavaliers to address health issues March 19, 2018 | 11:51 AM
John Hannah
Patriots
A look at 9 of the greatest New England Patriots of all time March 19, 2018 | 9:42 AM
Ted Williams
Red Sox
A look at 14 of the greatest Boston Red Sox of all time March 19, 2018 | 9:25 AM