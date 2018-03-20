Chris Sale named Red Sox’ Opening Day starter

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Alex Cora dropped the news casually, two minutes into his postgame press session on Tuesday afternoon: Chris Sale will start on Opening Day against Tampa Bay. David Price and Rick Porcello will follow in the rotation.

“That’s the way it’s going to be. We’re very comfortable,’’ Cora said. “Everybody’s on board.’’

Rookie lefthander Brian Johnson is being prepared to start Game 4 or 5. The other starter is to be determined. The candidates are Eduardo Rodriguez, Drew Pomeranz, Hector Velazquez, and Steven Wright.