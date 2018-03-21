Will Alex Cora make the difference for Red Sox in 2018?

In Alex They Trust.

New Red Sox manager Alex Cora is featured prominently on the cover of the 2018 Red Sox media guide, looming above Craig Kimbrel, Chris Sale, and Mookie Betts. The symbolism is unavoidable. The Red Sox feel like Cora, a first-time major league manager who only spent one season as a major league coach, will be the difference in 2018. He will be the one to change the Red Sox’ culture and the team’s results in the postseason, both of which have been disappointing and underwhelming the last two seasons, despite back-to-back American League East division titles.

Cora is supposed to be the change you can believe in on a Sox team that looks awfully similar to the one that flamed out last fall.