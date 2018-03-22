John Farrell joins ESPN’s ‘Baseball Tonight’ cast

John Farrell Red Sox
John Farrell was fired by the Red Sox at the end of the 2016 season. –Elsa/Getty Images
By
2:40 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Former Red Sox manager John Farrell has joined ESPN’s “Baseball Tonight’’ cast and will start in his new job next Wednesday on a season preview show. He also will work Thursday’s pregame show for the start of the season.

Farrell will often be paired with one of his former players, David Ross, and former Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira. The 55-year-old, who finished as runner-up to Gabe Kapler for the Philadelphia Phillies managing job, also was recently hired by the Cincinnati Reds as a scout/adviser specializing in pitching. In addition to the Phillies, Farrell also was interviewed by the Washington Nationals for their managing job.

He has kept a rather low profile since the Red Sox fired him last fall, following his second AL East title and first-round playoff exit. Farrell led the Red Sox to the World Series title in 2013, then finished last in the division the next two years.

