Brock Holt says he’s ‘not too worried’ about making the Opening Day roster

Will Brock Holt make the Red Sox’ 25-man roster on Opening Day?

He thinks he should.

“I feel like I’m deserving of a spot on the team,” he told reporters during spring training. “I think if you ask anyone in the clubhouse, they would say the same thing.”

Holt, a utility man, is coming off a down year that was plagued by residual effects from a concussion suffered in May 2016. He played in 64 games last season, batting a career-worst .200. The 29-year-old still takes medicine every night to treat his vertigo — something he says he’ll probably have to do for the rest of his life — but things are looking up for the Brock Star.

He is batting .345 through 13 spring training games, logging 10 hits and 3 RBI, and his OPS is also an impressive .920. Holt’s main competition for a roster spot, Deven Marrero, has struggled at the plate, batting .211 through 71 games last season and .240 through spring training, but has proven himself defensively.

“I don’t feel like I’m in a competition,” Holt told the Boston Globe‘s Nick Carfardo. “I feel I’ve come into camp healthy and strong and I’ve proved myself.”

Given Boston’s infield depth, however, nothing is guaranteed for the 2015 All-Star. Holt and Marrero have both recently been linked to potential trades. According to the Boston Sports Journal‘s Sean McAdam, the team is shopping the two players around the league.

It’s also possible Holt could start the season in the minors, as he still has one option left, whereas Marrero has no options remaining. But Holt’s salary ($2.2 million) for the 2018 season is a steep price to pay for a bench player.

Regardless of the buzz, he says he’s not concerned about his status on the team.

“I’m not too worried about it,” Holt said. “If the Red Sox don’t want me on the roster, I’m sure there’s 29 other teams that would be happy to have me on the roster.”