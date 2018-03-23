Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright suspended 15 games for domestic assault case

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred suspended Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright 15 games without pay Friday for violating baseball’s domestic abuse policy.

Wright agreed not to appeal the suspension and can continue to participate in spring training. The suspension starts once he is added to the active roster. Once suspended, Wright would be on the restricted list. He would not count against the 25-man roster limit for the Sox.

Wright was charged with domestic related assault and prevention of a 911 call by his wife, Shannon, on Dec. 8 after police were summoned to his home in suburban Nashville. Both charges are misdemeanors under Tennessee law.

A statement from the Boston Red Sox regarding today’s Steven Wright ruling from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/VFPKafiuZ6 — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 23, 2018

Via the MLBPA, Wright issued this statement: pic.twitter.com/BzcfYwqDjc — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 23, 2018