PawSox reach out to Latino fans with new name at select games

PawSox
2010: A statue of the Pawtucket Red Sox team mascot "Paws" stands outside McCoy Stadium. –AP Photo/Steven Senne, File
AP,
9:28 AM

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — The Pawtucket Red Sox says it’s changing its name for select home games to connect with the Latino community.

The Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate says it will go by the name Osos Polares de Pawtucket, which translates to Polar Bears of Pawtucket in English, for most Tuesday home games this season.

The team’s mascots, Paws and Sox, are polar bears.

The PawSox says it’s one of 33 Minor League Baseball teams participating in the league’s fan engagement initiative.

The first baseball game played by the Osos Polares de Pawtucket will be April 10 in Pawtucket.

Players will have jerseys and caps that say Osos Polares de Pawtucket. Announcements will be made in Spanish.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
New England Patriots defensive back Duron Harmon arrives before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Patriots
Duron Harmon reportedly denied entry to Costa Rica for marijuana possession March 24, 2018 | 9:05 AM
Seth Wickersham
Media
Seth Wickersham on cracking the Patriots' code of silence March 24, 2018 | 8:12 AM
Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask is congratulated by David Pastrnak (88), Kevan Miller (86) and Nick Holden (44) after the team's 3-2 win in Dallas.
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 comeback win over the Stars March 24, 2018 | 8:02 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Celtics rally in fourth to beat Trail Blazers 105-100 March 24, 2018 | 7:27 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Celtics' Kyrie Irving set for surgery on sore left knee March 24, 2018 | 7:25 AM
Villanova celebrates a 90-78 win over West Virginia in an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional semifinal Friday, March 23, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
NCAA Tournament
Villanova is back in the Elite 8 March 23, 2018 | 11:54 PM
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) skates over to celebrate a goal with David Pastrnak, bottom, as Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) skates away from the celebration late in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday March 23, 2018. Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen, rear, lies on the ice. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Bruins
Pastrnak scores with 12 seconds left, Bruins edge Stars 3-2 March 23, 2018 | 11:41 PM
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 12: Tight end Martellus Bennett #88 of the New England Patriots walks off the field after a 41-16 win over the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 12, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
NFL
Martellus Bennett is leaving football March 23, 2018 | 10:47 PM
MLB
Minor league baseball players to lose minimum wage protection March 23, 2018 | 6:13 PM
Geno Auriemma
College Sports
Is UConn's dominance good for women's basketball? March 23, 2018 | 5:43 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Steven Wright practices during baseball spring training, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Red Sox
Steven Wright suspended 15 games for domestic assault case March 23, 2018 | 4:44 PM
FILE - In this May 22, 2010, file photo, former St. Louis Cardinals baseball player Jack Clark smiles during a softball game against former Kansas City Royals players, in Kansas City, Mo. Jack Clark, who hit 340 home runs over an 18-year major league career, has filed for bankruptcy protection. Clark and his wife, Angela, filed a voluntary petition March 6 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in St. Louis. Clark’s attorney, Al Watkins, said Friday, March 23, 2018, they owe more than $550,000 and have a combined annual income of about $120,000. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
MLB
Former Red Sox player Jack Clark files for bankruptcy protection March 23, 2018 | 3:58 PM
Houston, TX - 2/05/2017 - New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (88) poses for a selfie with his brother Michael Bennett who plays for the Seattle Seahawks while on the field for pre game warm ups. The Atlanta Falcons play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Ben Volin, Topic: 06Super Bowl, LOID: 8.3.1481249206.
NFL
A warrant has been issued for Michael Bennett's arrest March 23, 2018 | 3:36 PM
J.D. Martinez
MLB
What to expect from the 2018 MLB season March 23, 2018 | 3:06 PM
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, left, sit with teammates Jaylen Brown, center, and Marcus Smart during the first quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Boston, Tuesday, March 20, 2018. All three starters are sidelined with injuries. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
Kyrie Irving to undergo ‘minimally invasive’ knee procedure March 23, 2018 | 1:02 PM
Serge Ibaka, LeBron James
NBA
Latest billboard tells LeBron James 'there's no place like home' March 23, 2018 | 12:46 PM
Mike Vrabel
Sports Q
Who is the best free-agent signing in Patriots history? March 23, 2018 | 12:28 PM
Brock Holt Red Sox
Red Sox
Brock Holt: 'I feel like I’m deserving of a spot on the team' March 23, 2018 | 12:27 PM
Team owner Robert Kraft provided the New England Patriots team plane, shown here in a file photo, to fly the families of the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and some of the students who were injured and survived to the nation’s capital for Saturday’s March for Our Lives event, according to Patriots spokesman Stacey James.
Patriots
Parkland students and families flew to Washington, D.C., on the Patriots plane March 23, 2018 | 11:54 AM
Johnny Manziel
Patriots
Patriots among teams watching Johnny Manziel's audition March 23, 2018 | 11:07 AM
LaAdrian Waddle
Patriots
Patriots re-sign offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle March 23, 2018 | 9:03 AM
Mike Gorman
Celtics
Mike Gorman told Danny Ainge not to trade for Kevin Garnett March 23, 2018 | 8:47 AM
Tom Brady Matthew Slater Patriots
Patriots
Chad Finn: 4 superlatives from the Patriots' offseason so far March 23, 2018 | 8:17 AM
College Sports
The NCAA Tournament is coming to Boston. Here's a guide for the games. March 23, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Kings Hawks Sacramento police shooting
NBA
Kings owner addresses sparse crowd of fans after protesters block entrance to arena March 23, 2018 | 2:03 AM
New Orleans Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo (9) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, March 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
NBA
Anthony Davis on Rajon Rondo's performance against the Lakers: 'He played out of his mind' March 23, 2018 | 12:39 AM
David Ortiz
Red Sox
David Ortiz says he doesn't think 'anyone else in the division' can compete with the Yankees March 22, 2018 | 4:14 PM
Detroit outfielder Torii Hunter flips into the Fenway Park bullpen leaping in vain for David Ortiz's grand slam home run as Boston Police officer Steve Horgan celebrates.
Sports News
#GOATMadness throwback: The 2013 heroics of Tom Brady and David Ortiz March 22, 2018 | 4:13 PM
Boston MA 12/15/17 Boston Celtics Kyrie Irving wearing his new shoe which will hit the stores tomorrow against the Utah Jazz during first quarter action at TD Garden. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
Celtics
What do the scribbles on Kyrie Irving's shoes mean? March 22, 2018 | 3:36 PM
John Farrell Red Sox
Red Sox
John Farrell has another new gig March 22, 2018 | 2:40 PM