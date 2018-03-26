The Red Sox lineup could change on a daily basis

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Houston Astros used 144 lineups in 162 games last season. Their two most common lineups were used four times each. Keep that in mind when the Red Sox season starts on Thursday.

Alex Cora is going to construct lineups much the same way A.J. Hinch does with the Astros. Cora believes starting players should be rested as a matter of policy, not only when they start to wear down. The idea is to have a team ready for the postseason, not one dragging like the Sox were last October.

“I want us fresh for the end of the season,’’ he said last week. “We’re going to need everybody on our roster to do that.’’