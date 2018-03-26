Red Sox place Drew Pomeranz, Eduardo Rodriguez on 10-day DL

Drew Pomeranz
Drew Pomeranz delivers during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park. –Charles Krupa / AP
By
Andrew Mahoney
2:00 PM

The Red Sox made a series of roster moves on Monday as they inch closer to Thursday’s opener. Righthander Brandon Workman was optioned to Pawtucket, while righty Justin Haley was reassisgned to minor league camp.

Lefthanders Drew Pomeranz (forearm) and Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) were placed on the 10-day disabled list.

The Red Sox now have 30 active players in big league camp, including 28 from the 40-man rister and two non-roster invitees.

