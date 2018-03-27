‘I ain’t getting this one, boys’ says Mookie Betts as a fly ball went over his head

Mookie Betts is a phenomenal outfielder. He is a great bowler, rolling a 300 at a World Series of Bowling event last fall. And he has a sense for comedic timing, too.

During a spring training game against the Cubs on Tuesday, the Red Sox right fielder did an in-game interview with ESPN. As he was talking about his bowling experiences during the third inning, Kris Bryant popped one into right field. Betts took off for it, but candidly admitted, “I ain’t getting this one, boys.’’

It was a triple for Bryant and a funny moment for Betts, who also during the interview showed off his golf swing.

