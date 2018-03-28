Jackie Robinson Foundation weighs in on petition to rename Yawkey Way

The Boston Public Improvement Commission is expected to vote on the request to return the two-block strip of Yawkey Way, to its original name, Jersey Street. –CRAIG F. WALKER/GLOBE STAFF
By
March 28, 2018

On the eve of a decisive vote set for Thursday, a new voice has weighed in on the yearslong, controversial question of whether to rename historic Yawkey Way — that of the Jackie Robinson Foundation, set up in honor of the man whose legacy is very much at the center of the debate.

The foundation’s president and CEO, Della Britton Baeza, sent a letter to the Boston Public Improvement Commission highlighting the work of the Yawkey Foundations, the charitable foundations that were set up by Tom Yawkey and his wife, Jean, and which have donated hundreds of millions of dollars to area programs.

Advertisement

“It is associated with good will, generosity and a desire to proactively confront the institutionalized discrimination that continues to cripple our society,’’ Baeza said in the letter, pointing out that Jean Yawkey sponsored the Boston tour of a traveling exhibit of Jackie Robinson and the Jackie Robinson Foundation three decades ago.

The letter stops short of calling on the Public Improvement Commission to reject the request to change the name of Yawkey Way, a request that was based on allegations that Yawkey and the Red Sox have a history of discrimination against blacks.

But the letter suggests what others who have opposed the name change have argued: that the name Yawkey Way is inseparable from the work of the Yawkey Foundations, and so changing the name of the street by Fenway Park would taint the legacy of the foundations and their charitable work.

“The Yawkey name resonates loudly at [the Jackie Robinson Foundation],’’ the letter states, pointing to the charitable contributions, “and it has profoundly helped pave the way for the completion of the Jackie Robinson Museum, which will tackle the same complex racial dynamics that are swirling around the Yawkey Way naming controversy.’’

The letter adds that, “We remain hopeful that our efforts will continue to contribute to leveling the playing field for all to pursue the promise our country offers, in keeping with the aspirations of our beloved namesake . . . We give credit to the Yawkey name for making that possible.’’

Advertisement

The letter comes as the Public Improvement Commission is expected to vote on the request to return the two-block strip to its original name, Jersey Street, a request that has divided Boston’s business and civic leaders. Boston community leaders such as Partners HealthCare chairman Jack Connors and Cardinal Sean O’Malley, of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston, opposed the name change, saying it would taint the work of the charitable foundations.

The Red Sox, led by principal owner John Henry, requested the name change in February, citing Yawkey’s reputation as a racist and a willingness to distance Fenway Park from that history. Henry also owns The Globe.

The letter does not specifically state whether the foundation supports or opposes the name change, and calls to the foundation were not immediately returned.

Yawkey, for whom the street was named in 1977, owned the team from 1933 until his death in 1976. During his tenure, the Red Sox were the last Major League Baseball club to integrate, finally calling up their first black player, infielder Pumpsie Green, in 1959. That was 12 years after Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Yawkey is also believed to have screamed a racial slur from the grandstand at Robinson and two other black players during a team tryout in 1945, though the person who yelled the slur has never been confirmed.

The Public Improvement Commission, an independent body that controls and permits the use of public space, has the final say of whether to rename the street. The members represent departments within the administration of Mayor Martin J. Walsh, who has not publicly taken a position on the proposal. His office said he would defer to the commission’s process, “which is still ongoing.’’

TOPICS: Red Sox Mayor Marty Walsh
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Opening Day
Red Sox
Your guide to the new Red Sox season March 29, 2018 | 9:07 AM
Carson Wentz
Patriots
What the Eagles want Carson Wentz to learn from Tom Brady March 29, 2018 | 8:56 AM
Red Sox 2018
Red Sox
It's Opening Day. But why doesn't it feel like it? March 29, 2018 | 8:08 AM
Walter McCarty
Celtics
Here's what Walter McCarty learned from Brad Stevens and Rick Pitino March 29, 2018 | 6:58 AM
Shohei Ohtani pitching in spring training, 2018.
Red Sox
6 Red Sox series to keep an eye on in 2018 March 29, 2018 | 6:53 AM
Celtics
Watch Jaylen Brown's game-winning 3-pointer to lift the Celtics over Jazz March 29, 2018 | 1:32 AM
Lexi Miller.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Lexi Miller is running Boston so her grandparents could be a part of her accomplishment March 28, 2018 | 11:21 PM
Aaron Boone
MLB
Aaron Boone has no coaching experience? Don’t tell that to his flag football team March 28, 2018 | 11:10 PM
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Rose Gallagher is running Boston to honor her grandmother March 28, 2018 | 11:06 PM
Julie Brothers.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Julie Brothers is running Boston because she 'can run' March 28, 2018 | 10:50 PM
Lukas Landegger.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Lukas Landegger is running Boston to help fund the 'amazing research' at Mass. Eye and Ear March 28, 2018 | 10:37 PM
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers
NBA
Joel Embiid exits 76ers game after accidental collision with Markelle Fultz March 28, 2018 | 9:46 PM
Jonas Jerebko and Jae Crowder
Celtics
Jae Crowder and Jonas Jerebko are next-door neighbors in Utah March 28, 2018 | 6:18 PM
4/18/2014 - Boston, MA - Hynes Convention Center - Thousands of runners flocked to the Hynes Convention Center on Friday, April 18, 2014 to pick up their official numbers for the Bsoton Marathon. Topic: 19runners. Story by David Abel/Globe Staff. Dina Rudick/Globe Staff.
Boston Marathon
Why isn't this year's Boston Marathon expo at the Hynes Convention Center? March 28, 2018 | 6:18 PM
Isaiah Thomas Lakers
NBA
Isaiah Thomas to have season-ending hip surgery March 28, 2018 | 5:30 PM
Amy Comander.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Amy Comander is running Boston for her patients March 28, 2018 | 5:19 PM
Skiing
Skier critically injured after falling 1,000 feet in Wyoming March 28, 2018 | 4:10 PM
Boston Marathon
'The reason I’m running isn’t about me, and it isn’t really about running' March 28, 2018 | 3:36 PM
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox' first series of the season March 28, 2018 | 2:12 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Clement catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in Minneapolis. The play was reviewed and called a touchdown. The NFL's catch rule would get less complicated if team owners approve recommendations from the powerful competition committee, when the league's annual meetings begin on Monday in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Super Bowl
NFL says new catch rule was not used in Super Bowl LII March 28, 2018 | 1:02 PM
Win Dance Repeat Red Sox
Red Sox
'Win, Dance, Repeat' could be coming to an end this season March 28, 2018 | 11:52 AM
Katie Carlin.
Boston Marathon
Here's why Katie Carlin is running Boston for Martin Richard March 28, 2018 | 10:46 AM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Bruins extend contract of team captain Zdeno Chara March 28, 2018 | 10:44 AM
Masahiro Tanaka
MLB
MLB to Yankees: Don't put players' faces in the beer foam March 28, 2018 | 9:09 AM
Rafael Devers
Red Sox
What experts are saying about Rafael Devers's breakout potential March 28, 2018 | 8:52 AM
Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel.
Patriots
The Patriots have reportedly met with Johnny Manziel March 28, 2018 | 6:59 AM
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stops Bosto's Brad Marchand during the shootout.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-4 shootout loss to Jets March 28, 2018 | 6:50 AM
MLB
Sewage leak spills onto field during game at Dodger Stadium March 28, 2018 | 4:54 AM
LeBron James
NBA
LeBron James has a favorite for the MVP award: Himself March 28, 2018 | 3:22 AM
Bruins
Laine's shootout winner gives Jets 5-4 win over Bruins March 27, 2018 | 11:56 PM