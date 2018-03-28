Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox’ first series of the season
Pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Rays series:
Thursday: LHP Chris Sale (17-8, 2.90 in 2017) vs. RHP Chris Archer (10-12, 4.07 in 2017), 4 p.m., NESN.
Friday: LHP David Price (6-3, 3.38 in 2017) vs. LHP Blake Snell (5-7, 4.04 in 2017), 7:10 p.m., NESN.
Saturday: RHP Rick Porcello (11-17, 4.65 in 2017) vs. TBA, 6:10 p.m., NESN.
Sunday: RHP Hector Velazquez (3-1, 2.92 in 2017) vs. RHP Jake Faria (5-4, 3.43 in 2017), 1:10 p.m., NESN.
