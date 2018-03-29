6 Red Sox series to keep an eye on in 2018

These are the games to watch if you can't catch all 162.

Shohei Ohtani pitching in spring training, 2018.
Shohei Ohtani pitching in spring training, 2018. –The Associated Press
By
6:53 AM

For six months of the year, the Red Sox will be a ubiquitous presence for New Englanders. From March through September, the team will play through the standard 162 regular season games.

The nature of baseball is that any game has the potential to be memorable, or possibly become an instant classic. Trying to pick out the best games ahead of time can be difficult. Still, based on timing and the opponent, a few series can stand out on the schedule even before the season.

Here’s a quick look at a few series that might prove to be especially compelling:

Advertisement

April 13-16 vs. Orioles: In what will be the first weekend home games of the season, the opening clash with the Orioles offers an opportunity for the Red Sox offense. The team’s combined slugging percentage was near the bottom of the league in 2017, but the Orioles’ potentially weaker rotation is a chance for Boston to showcase new power in 2018. The series will also feature the annual 11:05 a.m. Patriots’ Day game.

May 31-June 3 at Astros: After a few other tests with AL West opposition in April and May, the Red Sox will get a chance to face off against the defending World Series champion Astros. Given the star power in each team’s rotation, it could provide some marquee pitching match-ups. The visit to Houston will also be a homecoming for former Astros bench coach (and first year Red Sox manager) Alex Cora.

June 26-28 vs. Angels: A three-game set in late June might give Fenway Park its first glimpse at a rare development in modern baseball: the two-way player. Shohei Ohtani, a 23-year-old Japanese rookie, will pitch and hit for the Angels this season. If the stars align, he could do both against the Red Sox. Aside from that, it’s another chance for fans to see the always exciting Mike Trout.

Advertisement

July 2-4 at Nationals: Coming off a 97-win season, many baseball prognosticators see the Nationals making the World Series in 2018. This will be an interesting test for the Red Sox two weeks before the All-Star break. And for the second time in the season, a patriotic holiday will mean an 11:05 a.m. start time on July 4.

August 2-5 vs. Yankees: While waiver trades will still be possible through the end of August, the non-waiver trade deadline will have just passed by the time the Red Sox and Yankees open up a four-game series at Fenway Park. This will be a fascinating period, as both teams are likely to be buyers at the deadline, and might be debuting a new player or two. It will also provide a chance for one team in the AL East to set the tone for the second half of the season.

Sept. 28-30 vs. Yankees: Granted, every series against the Yankees is a must-watch for Red Sox fans. And a notable part of the schedule in 2018 is that as the August clash vs. New York opens the second half of the season, and the Sept. 28-30 series closes it out. It’s impossible to know how the standings will look when the series gets underway on the Friday in September, but there’s always a chance the divisional race could come down to the final weekend. With the star-studded lineups in both dugouts, it has the potential for a climactic regular season finale.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Celtics
Jaylen Brown's game-winning 3-pointer seals Celtics' comeback over Jazz March 29, 2018 | 1:32 AM
Lexi Miller.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Lexi Miller is running Boston so her grandparents could be a part of her accomplishment March 28, 2018 | 11:21 PM
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Rose Gallagher is running Boston to honor her grandmother March 28, 2018 | 11:06 PM
Julie Brothers.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Julie Brothers is running Boston because she 'can run' March 28, 2018 | 10:50 PM
Lukas Landegger.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Lukas Landegger is running Boston to help fund the 'amazing research' at Mass. Eye and Ear March 28, 2018 | 10:37 PM
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers
NBA
Joel Embiid exits 76ers game after accidental collision with Markelle Fultz March 28, 2018 | 9:46 PM
Jonas Jerebko and Jae Crowder
Celtics
Jae Crowder and Jonas Jerebko are next-door neighbors in Utah March 28, 2018 | 6:18 PM
4/18/2014 - Boston, MA - Hynes Convention Center - Thousands of runners flocked to the Hynes Convention Center on Friday, April 18, 2014 to pick up their official numbers for the Bsoton Marathon. Topic: 19runners. Story by David Abel/Globe Staff. Dina Rudick/Globe Staff.
Boston Marathon
Why isn't this year's Boston Marathon expo at the Hynes Convention Center? March 28, 2018 | 6:18 PM
Isaiah Thomas Lakers
NBA
Isaiah Thomas to have season-ending hip surgery March 28, 2018 | 5:30 PM
Amy Comander.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Amy Comander is running Boston for her patients March 28, 2018 | 5:19 PM
Skiing
Skier critically injured after falling 1,000 feet in Wyoming March 28, 2018 | 4:10 PM
Boston Marathon
'The reason I’m running isn’t about me, and it isn’t really about running' March 28, 2018 | 3:36 PM
Chris Sale Red Sox
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox' first series of the season March 28, 2018 | 2:12 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Clement catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots in Minneapolis. The play was reviewed and called a touchdown. The NFL's catch rule would get less complicated if team owners approve recommendations from the powerful competition committee, when the league's annual meetings begin on Monday in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Super Bowl
NFL says new catch rule was not used in Super Bowl LII March 28, 2018 | 1:02 PM
Win Dance Repeat Red Sox
Red Sox
'Win, Dance, Repeat' could be coming to an end this season March 28, 2018 | 11:52 AM
Katie Carlin.
Boston Marathon
Here's why Katie Carlin is running Boston for Martin Richard March 28, 2018 | 10:46 AM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Bruins extend contract of team captain Zdeno Chara March 28, 2018 | 10:44 AM
Masahiro Tanaka
MLB
MLB to Yankees: Don't put players' faces in the beer foam March 28, 2018 | 9:09 AM
Rafael Devers
Red Sox
What experts are saying about Rafael Devers's breakout potential March 28, 2018 | 8:52 AM
Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel.
Patriots
The Patriots have reportedly met with Johnny Manziel March 28, 2018 | 6:59 AM
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stops Bosto's Brad Marchand during the shootout.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-4 shootout loss to Jets March 28, 2018 | 6:50 AM
MLB
Sewage leak spills onto field during game at Dodger Stadium March 28, 2018 | 4:54 AM
LeBron James
NBA
LeBron James has a favorite for the MVP award: Himself March 28, 2018 | 3:22 AM
Bruins
Laine's shootout winner gives Jets 5-4 win over Bruins March 27, 2018 | 11:56 PM
Chris Mack
College Sports
Louisville reportedly hires Xavier's Chris Mack as head coach March 27, 2018 | 4:28 PM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
‘I ain’t getting this one, boys’ says Mookie Betts as a fly ball went over his head March 27, 2018 | 3:57 PM
Team USA
Olympics
Team USA confirms April visit to White House March 27, 2018 | 3:51 PM
Eduardo Nunez, Hanley Ramirez
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What is the Red Sox' biggest flaw heading into the season? March 27, 2018 | 3:48 PM
Paul Pierce Ray Allen Celtics
Celtics
Ray Allen: 'It’s not about loyalty' March 27, 2018 | 3:46 PM
Shalane Flanagan
Boston Marathon
Shalane Flanagan is on the cover of 'Runner's World' March 27, 2018 | 3:43 PM