Dan Shaughnessy: For openers, it doesn’t get much worse than this

Jim Kelly Red Sox
Red Sox relief pitcher Joe Kelly haeds for the dugout after being removed from the game by manager Alex Cora in the bottom of the eighth inning. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
March 29, 2018

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Wow. What is there to say other than . . .

■ Bring back John Farrell.

■ Wait till next year.

■ Bring back Grady Little.

■ The Red Sox have already played their worst game of the season.

■ How do you blow a 4-0 lead to a team that looks like it is designed to lose?

■ Bring back Bobby Valentine.

OK, let’s all calm down. I am overreacting here. The season is not over. Alex Cora is going to be just fine (we think). This is not going to be one of those Raging Bullpen teams that gives fans heart attacks in the seventh and eighth innings.

Advertisement

But what in the name of “Launch Angle’’ went on at the Trop Thursday? In a scene that was wildly reminiscent of the Red Sox’ season-opening disaster here 15 years ago, the Sox wasted a Chris Sale gem, blew a 4-0 lead in the eighth, and dropped a 6-4 decision to a team that looks worthy of a commissioner’s investigation for consumer fraud. The Rays look like they are trying to lose this year, but that didn’t stop them from overwhelming the Sox’ setup-by-committee in the sixth-run eighth.

Oh, and in case you haven’t heard, all this damage was inflicted while Craig Kimbrel sat in the bullpen and never warmed up. This after we were told all winter that he would be used in high-leverage situations before the ninth inning.

Not Thursday. Even though Cora told us Kimbrel was “available,’’ the rookie skipper said that “we decided before the game’’ that Kimbrel would not be inserted into the middle of an inning.

Did I mention that the Sox ran into a pair of outs? Didn’t think so. And it would have been three blunders if a Tampa relay throw hadn’t bounced off the mound on Eduardo Nunez’s second-inning inside-the-park homer.

Advertisement

This was, in short, the Full Monty of Sox Suck on Opening Day.

Poor Cora. What a way to start your Red Sox managerial career. Fergie had a better day singing the anthem at the NBA All-Star Game.

Finish reading Dan Shaughnessy’s column on BostonGlobe.com.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
David Price
Red Sox
David Price says he was 'mad at the world' in 2017 March 30, 2018 | 8:47 AM
Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask goes after the Lightning's Cory Conacher in the second period.
Bruins
Watch: Tuukka Rask and David Pastrnak got into rare fights against the Lightning March 30, 2018 | 8:27 AM
Tom Ben Brady son Gisele
Patriots
Watch Tom Brady and Gisele's son videobomb her guitar performance March 30, 2018 | 8:10 AM
Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak celebrate as the Bruins jump to first place in the East.
Bruins
5 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-2 win over the Lightning March 30, 2018 | 7:40 AM
Marcus Camby, Lou Roe, and John Calipari watching the final minutes of a Sweet Sixteen win over Tulsa in the 1995 NCAA Tournament.
College Sports
5 championship coaches who started in New England college basketball March 30, 2018 | 5:00 AM
NHL
A 36-year-old accountant stopped every shot he faced in Blackhawks win March 30, 2018 | 1:13 AM
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron, center, is congratulated after his goal against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston.
Bruins
Bruins have taken over first place in Eastern Conference March 29, 2018 | 10:17 PM
Giancarlo Stanton Yankees
MLB
Giancarlo Stanton homers twice in Yankees debut March 29, 2018 | 8:37 PM
Red Sox manager Alex Cora takes the ball from relief pitcher Joe Kelly as catcher Christian Vazquez looks on during the eighth inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly calls his Opening Day effort 'pathetic' March 29, 2018 | 8:30 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox blow a 4-0 lead in the 8th inning and fall to the Rays, 6-4 March 29, 2018 | 7:37 PM
Geno Auriemma UConn
NCAA Tournament
UConn, Notre Dame ready to resume rivalry in Final Four March 29, 2018 | 4:53 PM
Eduardo Nunez races around third base for a two-run, inside-the-park home run on Opening Day, 2018.
Red Sox
Eduardo Nunez hit an inside-the-park home run for the Sox on Opening Day March 29, 2018 | 4:43 PM
Jalen Brunson Villanova
NCAA Tournament
Villanova's Brunson is AP men's college player of the year March 29, 2018 | 4:32 PM
Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Anatomy of a comeback: How a furious stretch set up the Celtics' game-winner in Utah March 29, 2018 | 4:30 PM
Derek Jeter Miami Marlins
MLB
Derek Jeter's first inning as Marlins co-owner didn't go quite as planned March 29, 2018 | 4:15 PM
Ray Allen Boston Celtics
Celtics
Ray Allen responds to the backlash surrounding his new book March 29, 2018 | 4:12 PM
Media
Another sports website is coming to Boston March 29, 2018 | 3:48 PM
Shohei Ohtani
MLB
Two-way star Shohei Ohtani will pitch Sunday after his DH debut March 29, 2018 | 3:13 PM
MLB
Cubs' Ian Happ hits home run on 1st pitch of 2018 MLB season March 29, 2018 | 2:38 PM
College Sports
Harvard’s Ryan Donato, Northeastern’s Adam Gaudette named Hobey Baker finalists March 29, 2018 | 1:57 PM
Outside Fenway Park on March, 13, 2018.
Red Sox
Why Red Sox season is starting in March, not April March 29, 2018 | 1:56 PM
Tom Moore
College Sports
Tom Moore returns to UConn as assistant to Dan Hurley March 29, 2018 | 1:22 PM
Don Shula Dave Shula
College Sports
Dartmouth hires son of Don Shula as assistant football coach March 29, 2018 | 12:55 PM
Fort Myers, FL 2/17/2018: Red Sox secondbaseman Dustin Pedroia spoke to reporters this morning about his recovery from surgery on his left knee, the scar is visible as he answers a question. Spring Training for the Red Sox continued today at the Player Development Complex at Jet Blue Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Red Sox
Why Dustin Pedroia isn't in the Red Sox Opening Day lineup March 29, 2018 | 12:25 PM
Tropicana Field fire
Red Sox
Small fire breaks out at Tropicana Field but will not delay opener March 29, 2018 | 12:05 PM
Opening Day
Red Sox
Your guide to the new Red Sox season March 29, 2018 | 9:07 AM
Carson Wentz
Patriots
What the Eagles want Carson Wentz to learn from Tom Brady March 29, 2018 | 8:56 AM
Red Sox 2018
Red Sox
It's Opening Day. But why doesn't it feel like it? March 29, 2018 | 8:08 AM
Walter McCarty
Celtics
Here's what Walter McCarty learned from Brad Stevens and Rick Pitino March 29, 2018 | 6:58 AM
Shohei Ohtani pitching in spring training, 2018.
Red Sox
6 Red Sox series to keep an eye on in 2018 March 29, 2018 | 6:53 AM