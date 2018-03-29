Eduardo Nunez hit an inside-the-park home run for the Red Sox on Opening Day

It was the first Opening Day inside-the-park home run for the Red Sox in half a century.

Eduardo Nunez races around third base for a two-run, inside-the-park home run on Opening Day, 2018.
Eduardo Nunez races around third base for a two-run, inside-the-park home run on Opening Day, 2018. –AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
By
4:43 PM

On the first pitch he saw in the 2018 season, Red Sox infielder Eduardo Nunez connected for an inside-the-park home run. Tampa Bay Rays outfielders were unable to track down the ball after they were unable to catch it on the fly and it rolled past them into center field as Nunez rounded the bases.

The 30-year-old’s dramatic hit increased Boston’s second-inning lead to 3-0 over the Rays at Tropicana Field on Opening Day.

It was the first Red Sox opening day inside-the-park home run in 50 years:

It’s the second inside-the-park home run that Nunez has hit against the Rays. The first came as a member of the Twins in 2016:

