Eduardo Nunez hit an inside-the-park home run for the Red Sox on Opening Day

On the first pitch he saw in the 2018 season, Red Sox infielder Eduardo Nunez connected for an inside-the-park home run. Tampa Bay Rays outfielders were unable to track down the ball after they were unable to catch it on the fly and it rolled past them into center field as Nunez rounded the bases.

The 30-year-old’s dramatic hit increased Boston’s second-inning lead to 3-0 over the Rays at Tropicana Field on Opening Day.

First homer of 2018, just the way you drew it up. 😉 pic.twitter.com/8QawD06uwe — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 29, 2018

It was the first Red Sox opening day inside-the-park home run in 50 years:

Eduardo Nunez is the first Red Sox player to hit an inside-the-park HR on Opening Day since Carl Yastrzemski on April 10, 1968 at Detroit. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) March 29, 2018

It’s the second inside-the-park home run that Nunez has hit against the Rays. The first came as a member of the Twins in 2016: