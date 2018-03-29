Small fire breaks out at Tropicana Field but will not delay opener

Tropicana Field fire
Firefighter is pictured exiting the building after a fire at Tropicana Field. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
12:05 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A small grease fire filled Tropicana Field with a smoky haze Thursday morning but will not delay the Opening Day game between the Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

The fire was in a concession stand on the 300 level of the ballpark. Smoke was pouring from a vent in the stands behind first base.

According to the Rays, sprinklers extinguished the blaze and the game would not be affected.

The St. Petersburg Fire Department responded to the scene. Stadium workers, media members, and others with reason to arrive early for the game were kept outside until the situation was resolved.

