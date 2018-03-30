Morning sports update: David Price says he was ‘mad at the world’ in 2017

David Pastrnak had a Gordie Howe hat trick as the Bruins moved into sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference with a 4-2 win over the Lightning.

David Price says he was ‘mad at the world’ in 2017

Price has a clear mind and a pain-free elbow ahead his first start of the season Friday night against the Rays in Tampa Bay, according to ESPN’s Scott Lauber. The 32-year-old pitcher said that he was “mad at the world” after suffering an elbow injury in spring training last season that kept him on the disabled list until Memorial Day, returned him there in July, and limited him to 16 games on the season.

“This is a game I fell in love with at a very early age,” Price said. “I put a lot of time and a lot of hard work into the game of baseball. To not be able to go out there and compete and pitch every fifth day at a time where I wanted to have my best season, that was tough. That was tough to deal with.”

Price made headlines last season for his relationship to the reporters writing them. In June, he confronted NESN’s Dennis Eckersley on the team plane and had a heated exchange with another reporter in the tunnel after a game. Price believes the incidents were attempts to defend his teammates, but told Lauber he’s willing to clear the air with Eckersley if the former Sox star wants to talk.

“I feel like I’ve always been one to lead with my actions, and I didn’t do that very well last year,” Price said. “And I know that and understand that. I look forward to getting back to being that faucet and not being a drain.” (ESPN)

The Astros went with a four-man outfield against the Rangers’ Joey Gallo on Opening Day:

A 36-year-old accountant stopped every shot he faced in Blackhawks win: Scott Foster went to work Thursday, tapped on a computer in his day job, then skated onto NHL ice and stopped seven shots against a playoff-bound professional team. Foster, Chicago’s emergency goaltender, was pressed into his first action since college when the Blackhawks lost their top two goalies to injury, and he made the most of his night shift. (Boston.com)

