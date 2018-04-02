FROM

9 thoughts on the start to the Red Sox’ season

Xander Bogaerts
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts prior to a baseball game at Fenway Park. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
12:19 PM

Playing nine innings while suddenly understanding why the Red Sox hired Alex Cora rather than Gabe Kapler …

1. One area where Xander Bogaerts has been remarkably consistent since becoming a big-league regular in 2014 is his doubles production. From 2014 to 2017, the Red Sox’ 25-year-old shortstop has hit between 28 and 35 two-baggers each year, including 32 last year when he played through a hand injury suffered in July. Through four games this year, Bogaerts already has five doubles, which leads the majors. I have a hunch that he won’t continue on a pace to hit 202 doubles over 162 games, but I do think this rapid start is indicative of his return to health and the big year that is ahead of him. I’m setting the over/under for Bogaerts doubles at 40, and I’m taking the over. He’ll probably surpass his career high in homers (21, 2016) as well.

Advertisement

2. Bogaerts has probably been the No. 1 feel-good story for the Red Sox , winners of three in a row after losing on Opening Day. Sure, they were fortunate to ease into the season against the Rays, but then again, the Rays usually end up being a little more competitive than expected even with their lack of star power. Bottom line is that there’s a lot to like about what we’ve seen from the Red Sox so far. Chris Sale, David Price, and Rick Porcello all excelled in their first starts, and placeholder Hector Velazquez was rather good too. They bounced back strong from the frustrating Opening Day loss, and it was impressive how Cora handled it. There are frustrations – the offense apparently left the bats in Fort Myers, and Joe Kelly could pitch hitless ball through August and I’ll never trust the guy – but they are small ones. I think Boston is going to like this team.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Gordon Hayward is jogging again April 2, 2018 | 11:07 AM
MLB
Yankees' home opener against Rays postponed because of snow April 2, 2018 | 10:57 AM
Rob Gronkowski, Bill Belichick
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski reportedly 'pretty certain' he'll return to Patriots April 2, 2018 | 9:07 AM
Final Four Michigan Villanova Basketball
College Sports
What to watch for in the NCAA title game April 2, 2018 | 2:14 AM
Yankees snow
MLB
The Yankees' home opener has been postponed due to snow April 2, 2018 | 2:13 AM
Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale celebrates her buzzer-beating shot in the national championship game.
NCAA Tournament
Notre Dame wins national title on last-second shot April 1, 2018 | 8:30 PM
Hector Velazquez pitches to the Rays during the first inning Sunday.
Red Sox
Hector Velazquez, Red Sox take 3 of 4 from the Rays with 2-1 win April 1, 2018 | 4:49 PM
Andrew MacDonald of the Flyers and Patrice Bergeron of the Bruins go after the puck in the third period at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday.
Bruins
Bruins rally against Flyers but fall in overtime April 1, 2018 | 3:59 PM
Jonas Valanciunas, Aron Baynes
Celtics
Aron Baynes on hitting his second, third career three-pointers: 'It's still a work in progress' April 1, 2018 | 9:32 AM
NBA
Patrick McCaw leaves Warriors-Kings game on stretcher after scary fall April 1, 2018 | 1:57 AM
College Sports
How a kid from New Hampshire made it from playing in Div. III to competing for the Div. I championship April 1, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Boston Celtics' Marcus Morris blocks a shot by Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry during the fourth quarter Saturday.
Celtics
Marcus Morris scores 25 as Celtics defeat Raptors 110-99 March 31, 2018 | 10:18 PM
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts reacts as he runs around the bases after his home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Andrew Kittredge during the second inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Hot-hitting Bogaerts homers, Red Sox beat Rays 3-2 March 31, 2018 | 9:55 PM
Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament.
NCAA Tournament
March Madness: Michigan ends Loyola's run, 69-57, in Final Four March 31, 2018 | 8:25 PM
Tom Brady Michigan
Patriots
Tom Brady was 'ready to go' for Michigan's Final Four game March 31, 2018 | 6:29 PM
Boston Bruins' Torey Krug (right) defends against the Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov.
Bruins
Bruins beat Panthers 5-1, regain first place in East March 31, 2018 | 4:01 PM
Ray Allen Boston Celtics
NBA
Ray Allen, Steve Nash headline 13-member Basketball Hall of Fame class March 31, 2018 | 12:38 PM
Shalane Flanagan
Boston Marathon
Here's what elite Boston Marathon runners listen to March 31, 2018 | 10:59 AM
Bobby Orr is airborne after scoring the goal that won the Stanley Cup for the Bruins, May 10,1970.
Bruins
Bobby Orr deserved better in #GOATMadness March 31, 2018 | 10:45 AM
Geno Auriemma UConn
NCAA Tournament
'There’s nothing you can say after experiencing this two years in a row' March 31, 2018 | 7:30 AM
Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale (24) celebrates as Connecticut's Crystal Dangerfield (5) walks away as time expires in overtime in the semifinals of the women's NCAA Final Four college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Notre Dame won 91-89. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
NCAA Tournament
Notre Dame beats UConn on last-second shot in overtime March 31, 2018 | 1:06 AM
Gerald Green Houston Rockets
NBA
Gerald Green hits buzzer beater to complete Rockets' 21-point comeback March 31, 2018 | 12:02 AM
Riley Nash Boston Bruins
Bruins
Riley Nash and Brandon Carlo leave game with injuries March 31, 2018 | 12:00 AM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
David Price shines in his return to the Red Sox rotation March 30, 2018 | 11:50 PM
Boston Bruins
Bruins
Chad Finn: It sure feels like Stanley Cup fever is spreading in Boston March 30, 2018 | 4:22 PM
In this Monday March 26, 2018 photo, former Super Bowl MVP and Shadle Park High graduate Mark Rypien poses with his wife Danielle, in Spokane, Wash. With the help of his wife Rypien is dealing with a traumatic brain injury caused by the many concussions he received during his football career. (Colin Mulvany /The Spokesman-Review via AP)
NFL
Former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien says he has attempted suicide March 30, 2018 | 4:14 PM
Malcolm Butler
Patriots
Malcolm Butler opens up about the end of his Patriots career March 30, 2018 | 2:50 PM
Christian Vazquez
MLB
MLB starts with most players from Puerto Rico since 2011 March 30, 2018 | 2:02 PM
Tyronn Lue
NBA
Cavs coach Tyronn Lue expected to attend game but not sit on bench March 30, 2018 | 1:10 PM
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Jim O'Connell is running Boston in memory of his dad March 30, 2018 | 1:09 PM