9 thoughts on the start to the Red Sox’ season

Playing nine innings while suddenly understanding why the Red Sox hired Alex Cora rather than Gabe Kapler …

1. One area where Xander Bogaerts has been remarkably consistent since becoming a big-league regular in 2014 is his doubles production. From 2014 to 2017, the Red Sox’ 25-year-old shortstop has hit between 28 and 35 two-baggers each year, including 32 last year when he played through a hand injury suffered in July. Through four games this year, Bogaerts already has five doubles, which leads the majors. I have a hunch that he won’t continue on a pace to hit 202 doubles over 162 games, but I do think this rapid start is indicative of his return to health and the big year that is ahead of him. I’m setting the over/under for Bogaerts doubles at 40, and I’m taking the over. He’ll probably surpass his career high in homers (21, 2016) as well.

2. Bogaerts has probably been the No. 1 feel-good story for the Red Sox , winners of three in a row after losing on Opening Day. Sure, they were fortunate to ease into the season against the Rays, but then again, the Rays usually end up being a little more competitive than expected even with their lack of star power. Bottom line is that there’s a lot to like about what we’ve seen from the Red Sox so far. Chris Sale, David Price, and Rick Porcello all excelled in their first starts, and placeholder Hector Velazquez was rather good too. They bounced back strong from the frustrating Opening Day loss, and it was impressive how Cora handled it. There are frustrations – the offense apparently left the bats in Fort Myers, and Joe Kelly could pitch hitless ball through August and I’ll never trust the guy – but they are small ones. I think Boston is going to like this team.