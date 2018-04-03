FROM

Hanley Ramirez fulfilled his promise to a young fan with a home run — and a jersey

It was an emotional ending to an important night for Ramirez, who homered, singled, stole a base, and played well defensively in Boston’s 7-3 win over the Marlins.

Hanley Ramirez Red Sox
Hanley Ramirez signs autographs before a game against the Miami Marlins. –AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
By
12:00 AM

MIAMI – Hanley Ramirez befriended a little boy dealing with an affliction before Monday’s game against the Marlins and told him, “If I hit a home run, I’m going to give you my jersey.’’

Ramirez hit a home run and then after the game ended, true to his word, he took the jersey off his back and handed it to the boy and signed it. The boy was overcome with joy. A memorable night for Ramirez in his hometown, at his home ballpark, against the team that employed him for nearly seven years.

“I gave him a hug and told him I’ll give him a jersey,’’ Ramirez said. “When you see something like that, it’s tough. It can happen to anybody.’’

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

TOPICS: Red Sox
