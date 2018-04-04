Watch: A conversation with Red Sox President Sam Kennedy

We were live at the first installment of a curated lunch series presented by HUBweek and Boston.com.

By
12:59 PM

(Video may take a moment to load.)

Advertisement
TOPICS: Red Sox Business Local
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Brandin Cooks
Patriots
What the Brandin Cooks trade means for the Patriots April 4, 2018 | 10:56 AM
Tom Brady celebrates winning Super Bowl 51.
Sports News
How Boston.com readers voted in our #GOATMadness bracket of the city's best athletes April 4, 2018 | 10:35 AM
Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak
Bruins
The Bruins playoff picture remains completely out of focus April 4, 2018 | 10:18 AM
Shohei Ohtani
MLB
Shohei Ohtani matched Babe Ruth with a rare feat Tuesday April 4, 2018 | 9:09 AM
Dave McGillivray
Boston Marathon
The Boston Marathon's 63-year-old race director just finished one of running's most grueling challenges April 4, 2018 | 8:13 AM
David Pastrnak of the Bruins swings as Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning reaches for the puck during the third period.
Bruins
What we learned from the Bruins' 4-0 loss to the Lightning April 4, 2018 | 6:51 AM
NHL
The NHL is stripping Gordie Howe off the Stanley Cup to make room for more names April 4, 2018 | 3:21 AM
College Sports
Nick Saban responds to LeBron James's copyright infringement claims April 3, 2018 | 11:19 PM
Hanley Ramirez
Red Sox
Hanley Ramirez helps Sox beat Marlins, 4-2 in 13 innings April 3, 2018 | 10:50 PM
Drew Brees
NFL
Drew Brees sues over millions spent on jewelry April 3, 2018 | 10:45 PM
Celtics
Short-handed Celtics fall to Bucks, 106-102 April 3, 2018 | 10:44 PM
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees
MLB
Giancarlo Stanton gets booed in Yankee Stadium debut April 3, 2018 | 10:44 PM
Bruins
Lightning beat Bruins, 4-0; teams tied for division lead April 3, 2018 | 10:21 PM
Ryan Donato
NHL
Adam Gaudette, Ryan Donato among players making the 'crazy' quick transition to the NHL April 3, 2018 | 10:08 PM
Matt Parziale
Golf
How this Brockton firefighter is playing in the 2018 Masters April 3, 2018 | 8:43 PM
New England Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks #14 in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. Philadelphia won the game 41-33.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Patriots
The Patriots are reportedly trading Brandin Cooks to the Rams April 3, 2018 | 6:09 PM
Red Sox Sam Kennedy William Evans
Red Sox
Here's what's new at Fenway Park this season April 3, 2018 | 4:45 PM
Philadelphia Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler on Saturday. In the first three games of the season, two of them losses, he went to the bullpen 18 times, including a call to an infielder.
MLB
Gabe Kapler's Phillies tenure is off to an interesting start April 3, 2018 | 3:28 PM
04/03/2018 Boston Ma - Boston Police Superintendent William Ridge (cq) was at a security press-conference for the 2018 Boston Marathon, along with other law enforcement organizations. The press-conference was held at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel.Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff Reporter:Topic.
Boston Marathon
Officials discuss Boston Marathon security measures April 3, 2018 | 2:34 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
'If he no longer fits what a Patriot is supposed to be, maybe it’s their mold that needs repairing' April 3, 2018 | 12:02 PM
Carolina Panthers' cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The Eagles won 28-23. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
NFL
No sweatpants in public: Inside the rule books for NFL cheerleaders April 3, 2018 | 11:34 AM
Matt Parziale during a practice round ahead of the 2018 Masters.
Golf
Matt Parziale, a full-time Brockton firefighter, will play in the 2018 Masters April 3, 2018 | 10:32 AM
Matt Patricia
Patriots
Matt Patricia tells Adam Schefter the Super Bowl losses will 'hurt forever' April 3, 2018 | 8:59 AM
College Sports
Villanova students, fans celebrate title, 2 arrests reported April 3, 2018 | 8:47 AM
Italy Milan Turin 2026 Bid
Olympics
7 countries interested in hosting 2026 Winter Olympics April 3, 2018 | 7:41 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Multiple teams reportedly plan to make an offer for Rob Gronkowski April 3, 2018 | 7:34 AM
College Sports
Jay Wright in select company with 2nd NCAA title April 3, 2018 | 2:11 AM
College Sports
Villanova tops Michigan, 79-62, for NCAA title April 3, 2018 | 2:09 AM
Hanley Ramirez Red Sox
Red Sox
Hanley Ramirez fulfilled his promise to a young fan April 3, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Red Sox
Another solid start for Red Sox as Johnson beats Marlins April 2, 2018 | 10:27 PM