FROM

7 Winter Olympians threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park

First pitch Fenway Park
From left, gold medalist hockey players Amanda Pelkey, Kacey Bellamy, Brianna Decker and Meghan Duggan; silver medalist in luge Chris Mazdzer; silver medalist in paralympic cross country skiing Jake Adicoff; and 6-time paralympic medalist Lieutenant Commander Dan Cnossen throw out the first pitch. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
2:47 PM

The Red Sox invited seven Winter Olympians to throw out first pitches before the home opener at Fenway Park on Thursday.

Four members of the gold medal-winning women’s hockey team took part in the ceremony: Kacey Bellamy (Westfield), Brianna Decker (Boston Pride), Meghan Duggan (Danvers), and Amanda Pelkey (Montpelier, Vt.).

Luge silver medalist Chris Mazdzer of Pittsfield and Paralympians Jake Adicoff and Dan Cnossen also took part. Adicoff won silver in cross-country skiing, while Cnossen took home gold in the biathlon. As a Navy SEAL, he lost both legs fighting in Afghanistan.

It was cold and windy but otherwise a picture-perfect day for a Red Sox home opener. —Stan Grossfeld/Globe staff
Four F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 134th Fighter Squadron of the Vermont Air National Guard performed a flyover. —John Tlumacki/Globe staff
Ruth Pointer of the Pointer Sisters sings the national anthem. —John Tlumacki/Globe staff
Advertisement

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
David Ortiz Aly Raisman
Red Sox
'This is her city, too' April 5, 2018 | 3:19 PM
Brandin Cooks
Patriots
Rams say they’ve had their eye on Brandin Cooks for a while April 5, 2018 | 3:03 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
Kyrie Irving speaks out following season-ending knee infection April 5, 2018 | 2:25 PM
Tyronn Lue
NBA
Tyronn Lue returns to coach Cavs with new perspective after health scare April 5, 2018 | 2:02 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Celtics
Read the Celtics' statement on Kyrie Irving's injury April 5, 2018 | 1:51 PM
Malcolm Butler New England Patriots
Patriots
Josh Norman on Malcolm Butler's Super Bowl benching: 'Who is Eric Rowe?' April 5, 2018 | 1:29 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Second knee procedure will sideline Kyrie Irving for playoffs April 5, 2018 | 1:06 PM
Troy Niklas
Patriots
3 things to know about new Patriots tight end Troy Niklas April 5, 2018 | 12:25 PM
Dirk Nowitzki
NBA
Dirk Nowitzki has season-ending ankle surgery April 5, 2018 | 12:20 PM
Police officers and emergency workers examine the scene of the accident scene Thursday morning, April 5, 2018, after a tour bus heading to the Masters golf tournament overturned along Interstate 20 near Augusta, Ga. Authorities say at least a dozen people were injured and the bus driver Steven Hoppenbrouwer was charged with DUI. (Joe Hotchkiss/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)
Golf
Masters golf fans hurt when bus overturns on interstate April 5, 2018 | 12:08 PM
Golf
Tiger Woods’s return to the Masters will register in ratings April 5, 2018 | 11:39 AM
Entertainment
WWE's 'Luscious' Johnny Valiant killed crossing street April 5, 2018 | 11:02 AM
Golf
Matt Parziale 9-over in his first round at the Masters April 5, 2018 | 10:39 AM
Fenway Park Opening Day
Red Sox
Live updates from the first Fenway Park game of the season April 5, 2018 | 10:39 AM
In this Thursday, March 15, 2018, photo, marathon runner John Young, of Salem, Mass., makes his way along a training route in Salem. Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlons. While most marathoners take about 35,000 steps to reach the finish line, Young uses about 80,000. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Marathon
Most marathoners take 35,000 steps to reach the finish line. John Young needs 80,000. April 5, 2018 | 10:32 AM
Bruins
The Bruins are hiring: Here’s what it takes to be Blades April 5, 2018 | 9:46 AM
Rick Porcello
Red Sox
Here are the pitching matchups for the Red Sox-Rays series April 5, 2018 | 9:09 AM
David Price Red Sox
Red Sox
David Price on home opener start: 'I’ll go out there and dominate' April 5, 2018 | 8:24 AM
Hanley Ramirez Red Sox
Red Sox
Chad Finn: What to expect from the Red Sox home opener at Fenway Park April 5, 2018 | 8:01 AM
Shalene Flanagan NYC Marathon
Boston Marathon
'I feel like I would be pretty sad and it would not feel right if I was not on the starting line' April 5, 2018 | 6:58 AM
Fans cheer David Price as he walks to the dugout at the end of the sixth inning of Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros.
Red Sox
David Price's last Fenway appearance was a rare playoff bright spot April 5, 2018 | 6:50 AM
Alex Cora, Hanley Ramirez
Red Sox
The Red Sox are gearing up for a chilly home opener April 5, 2018 | 5:48 AM
Tampa Bay Rays
Red Sox
The Rays are utilizing their bullpen in place of a No. 4 starter April 5, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Celtics
Here's the latest update on the NBA playoff seedings April 5, 2018 | 4:27 AM
Sports News
Sumo in uproar as women first responders were ordered to get out of ring April 5, 2018 | 3:49 AM
Celtics
Raptors top Celtics 96-78, lead Boston by 3 games April 4, 2018 | 10:32 PM
Tony Finau Masters
Golf
A golfer injured his ankle celebrating a hole-in-one ahead of first Masters April 4, 2018 | 6:27 PM
MLB
Giancarlo Stanton turns boos into cheers with two-run homer April 4, 2018 | 5:30 PM
Troy Niklas
Patriots
The Patriots have signed two more players April 4, 2018 | 5:14 PM
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson
Golf
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson warm up together, and to each other April 4, 2018 | 5:00 PM