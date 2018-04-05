7 Winter Olympians threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park

The Red Sox invited seven Winter Olympians to throw out first pitches before the home opener at Fenway Park on Thursday.

Four members of the gold medal-winning women’s hockey team took part in the ceremony: Kacey Bellamy (Westfield), Brianna Decker (Boston Pride), Meghan Duggan (Danvers), and Amanda Pelkey (Montpelier, Vt.).

Luge silver medalist Chris Mazdzer of Pittsfield and Paralympians Jake Adicoff and Dan Cnossen also took part. Adicoff won silver in cross-country skiing, while Cnossen took home gold in the biathlon. As a Navy SEAL, he lost both legs fighting in Afghanistan.

It was cold and windy but otherwise a picture-perfect day for a Red Sox home opener. —Stan Grossfeld/Globe staff

Four F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 134th Fighter Squadron of the Vermont Air National Guard performed a flyover. —John Tlumacki/Globe staff

Ruth Pointer of the Pointer Sisters sings the national anthem. —John Tlumacki/Globe staff