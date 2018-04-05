7 Winter Olympians threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park
The Red Sox invited seven Winter Olympians to throw out first pitches before the home opener at Fenway Park on Thursday.
Four members of the gold medal-winning women’s hockey team took part in the ceremony: Kacey Bellamy (Westfield), Brianna Decker (Boston Pride), Meghan Duggan (Danvers), and Amanda Pelkey (Montpelier, Vt.).
Luge silver medalist Chris Mazdzer of Pittsfield and Paralympians Jake Adicoff and Dan Cnossen also took part. Adicoff won silver in cross-country skiing, while Cnossen took home gold in the biathlon. As a Navy SEAL, he lost both legs fighting in Afghanistan.
