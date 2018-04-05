David Ortiz and Aly Raisman kicked off the Red Sox’ home opener

David Ortiz and Aly Raisman take a selfie on Opening Day. –Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
By
3:19 PM

David Ortiz was back in No. 34 for the Red Sox’ season opener Thursday, though the retired slugger didn’t keep the uniform on for long.

Ortiz strutted out to the pitcher’s mound to the cheers of “Pa-pi, Pa-pi,” but before he could shout “play ball!” with Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, the 42-year-old ripped open his jersey to reveal a “Girl Power” t-shirt.

Raisman, a Needham native, has been extremely vocal about female empowerment and her journey as a sexual assault survivor.

After the duo shared an embrace, Ortiz pointed to Raisman and told the Fenway Park crowd, “This is her city, too,” referencing — but conscientiously leaving out the expletive that was originally included in — his famous line following the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

The pair, of course, couldn’t leave the field without posing for a selfie.

David Ortiz takes a selfie with Aly Raisman during a pregame ceremony. —John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
TOPICS: Red Sox David Ortiz Aly Raisman
