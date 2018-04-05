Morning sports update: David Price ready to ‘dominate’ on Opening Day, with an eye on October

Toronto held the Celtics to their lowest point total of the season as the Raptors cruised to a 96-78 win.

David Price ready to ‘go out there and dominate’ on Opening Day with eye on October

On Thursday, David Price takes the mound against the Tampa Bay Rays for his second home opener start since the $217 million left-hander joined the Red Sox in 2016. He threw seven scoreless innings in Tampa last week in a 1-0 Red Sox victory that sparked a five game winning streak. Forecasts are calling for strong wind and temperatures in the low 40s for Price’s first Fenway Park appearance of 2018.

“It’s absolutely an honor. Looking forward to doing it again,” Price said, per the Boston Herald’s Jason Mastrodonato. “I got to do it in 2016. It didn’t go the way I hoped it was going to go. To get to do it in 2018, I’m looking forward to it. I threw the ball really well [in my first start]. I’ll go out there and dominate. That’s the plan.”

No matter how well Thursday’s start goes, he recognizes that he’ll need to replicate that performance at the far end of the Boston summer. Price is still seeking his first playoff win.

“I definitely want to throw well. But I mean, I have to do it in October,” he said. “That’s what it boils down to. I have to do it in October. We all know that.” (Boston Herald)

Ozzie Newsome, John Harbaugh will be questioned under oath Thursday in Colin Kaepernick collusion grievance: Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that the Baltimore Ravens’ general manager and head coach are making their depositions in Kaepernick’s grievance at the team’s facility Thursday. They are expected to face questions about why they signed Robert Griffin III over the former 49ers quarterback and their answers will be collected as evidence for Kaepernick’s claim that the NFL is colluding to keep him unemployed for his role in the protests that occurred during the national anthem. (Pro Football Talk)

How Shalane Flanagan went from almost retiring to being a top contender in the 2018 Boston Marathon: After Flanagan was the first to cross the finish line at the New York City Marathon in November, the 36-year-old says she felt “hungover.” The Marblehead native contemplated retirement in the days following her historic victory, but Flanagan will be back on April 16 for another crack at the Boston Marathon.

“I’m motivated because I just had a life-changing moment and want to have another one,” she told Boston.com. “It feels so good. It feels so validating. You’re only as good as your last race, and the last one was pretty good.” (Boston.com)

The Patriots have signed two more players: New England added two new players less than 24 hours after trading Brandin Cooks to the St. Louis Rams. The Patriots agreed to terms with former Cardinals tight end Troy Niklas and former Ravens offensive lineman Luke Bowanko on Wednesday. (Boston.com)

Daily highlight: