David Price’s last Fenway appearance was a rare playoff bright spot

Fans cheer David Price as he walks to the dugout at the end of the sixth inning of Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros.
Fans cheer David Price during Game 3 of the 2017 ALDS against the Houston Astros. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
6:50 AM

David Price will be the first pitcher Red Sox fans see at Fenway Park in 2018. The importance of such a moment will be lost on neither Price, nor the Fenway faithful.

Since signing with the Red Sox on a seven-year contract worth $215 million in 2015, the 32-year-old has not had the smoothest of tenures. After experiencing a difficult 2017 that had some particularly low moments, Price is looking to bounce back. One slightly forgotten point is that Price’s last appearance in front of home fans was a genuinely quality playoff performance.

Though his career postseason earned run average is an underwhelming 5.03, Price shut down the eventual World Series champion Astros in Game 3 of the American League Division Series last October. Coming out of the bullpen, he pitched four scoreless innings, looking dominant in the process.

Advertisement

The performance helped to protect a narrow 4-3 lead until the Red Sox scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to secure an eventual 10-3 win, the only Boston victory of the series. It was Price’s second straight day of scoreless relief work in the 2017 postseason.

“To get into the playoffs and throw back-to-back days, to throw the amount of pitches I did in the time I did, it took all the injury concern out of my mind,” Price said looking back on the game.

And it spoke to a trend from 2017, where Price’s home ERA (2.32) was significantly better than his road equivalent (4.12).

The possibility of a resurgent year from Price got off to a good start in his 2018 debut. Pitching seven shutout innings in a 1-0 win against the same Rays he will face in the home opener, Price looked every bit the dominant starting pitcher Boston signed in 2015.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Celtics
Raptors top Celtics 96-78, lead Boston by 3 games April 4, 2018 | 10:32 PM
Tony Finau Masters
Golf
A golfer injured his ankle celebrating a hole-in-one ahead of first Masters April 4, 2018 | 6:27 PM
MLB
Giancarlo Stanton turns boos into cheers with two-run homer April 4, 2018 | 5:30 PM
Troy Niklas
Patriots
The Patriots have signed two more players April 4, 2018 | 5:14 PM
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson
Golf
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson warm up together, and to each other April 4, 2018 | 5:00 PM
Vandini Sharma Masters
Golf
The Masters through the eyes of a 16-year-old girl from India April 4, 2018 | 4:50 PM
Golf
Here's what Tiger Woods had to say about the Brockton firefighter who qualified for the Masters April 4, 2018 | 4:35 PM
Golf
Augusta National to host women's amateur tournament April 4, 2018 | 4:20 PM
Julian Edelman New England Patriots
Patriots
Julian Edelman may have helped stop a school shooting April 4, 2018 | 3:56 PM
Tom Moore, David Cox
College Sports
Rhode Island promotes assistant David Cox to succeed Dan Hurley April 4, 2018 | 3:52 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
What we learned from ESPN's deep-dive into the Celtics this season April 4, 2018 | 3:38 PM
Drew Bledsoe is welcomed by Bills owner Ralph Wilson after being traded to Buffalo in April, 2002.
Patriots
Other times Bill Belichick has traded players for 1st-round picks April 4, 2018 | 3:22 PM
Brad Marchand
Bruins
The NHL MVP race has a dozen candidates, including Brad Marchand April 4, 2018 | 3:03 PM
Jerome Robinson Ky Bowman
College Sports
BC’s Jerome Robinson and Ky Bowman declare for NBA Draft April 4, 2018 | 2:57 PM
NFL
Robert Griffin III is back in the NFL April 4, 2018 | 1:14 PM
Red Sox
Watch: A conversation with Red Sox President Sam Kennedy April 4, 2018 | 12:59 PM
Brandin Cooks
Patriots
What the Brandin Cooks trade means for the Patriots April 4, 2018 | 10:56 AM
Tom Brady celebrates winning Super Bowl 51.
Sports News
How Boston.com readers voted in our #GOATMadness bracket of the city's best athletes April 4, 2018 | 10:35 AM
Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak
Bruins
The Bruins playoff picture remains completely out of focus April 4, 2018 | 10:18 AM
Terry Rozier, Jayson Tatum, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet
Celtics
Raptors-Celtics, Cavs-76ers are big games to watch this week April 4, 2018 | 9:43 AM
Shohei Ohtani
MLB
Shohei Ohtani matched Babe Ruth with a rare feat Tuesday April 4, 2018 | 9:09 AM
Dave McGillivray
Boston Marathon
The Boston Marathon's 63-year-old race director just finished one of running's most grueling challenges April 4, 2018 | 8:13 AM
David Pastrnak of the Bruins swings as Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning reaches for the puck during the third period.
Bruins
What we learned from the Bruins' 4-0 loss to the Lightning April 4, 2018 | 6:51 AM
NHL
The NHL is stripping Gordie Howe off the Stanley Cup to make room for more names April 4, 2018 | 3:21 AM
College Sports
Nick Saban responds to LeBron James's copyright infringement claims April 3, 2018 | 11:19 PM
Hanley Ramirez
Red Sox
Hanley Ramirez helps Sox beat Marlins, 4-2 in 13 innings April 3, 2018 | 10:50 PM
Drew Brees
NFL
Drew Brees sues over millions spent on jewelry April 3, 2018 | 10:45 PM
Celtics
Short-handed Celtics fall to Bucks, 106-102 April 3, 2018 | 10:44 PM
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees
MLB
Giancarlo Stanton gets booed in Yankee Stadium debut April 3, 2018 | 10:44 PM
Bruins
Lightning beat Bruins, 4-0; teams tied for division lead April 3, 2018 | 10:21 PM