Red Sox rally past Rays for 8th straight win

Andrew Benintendi's double put the Sox ahead in the 8th, and Craig Kimbrel closed it out in the 9th.

Mookie Betts is walking on air as he scores Boston's sixth run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a double by teammate Andrew Benintendi. The run made it 8-7 Red Sox, which was the final score.
Mookie Betts is walking on air as he scores Boston's sixth run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a double by teammate Andrew Benintendi. The run made it 8-7 Red Sox, which was the final score. –Jim Davis / Globe Staff
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP,
5:43 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a tiebreaking RBI double in Boston’s wild six-run eighth inning, and the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 on Sunday for their eighth straight win.

The Red Sox improved to 8-1 with the sweep of their weekend set against the struggling Rays. They also improved to 5-0 in one-run games.

Tampa Bay has dropped eight straight since its win on opening day.

The Rays led 7-2 before Boston’s impressive rally, helped by a pair of wild pitches by Tampa Bay.

Rafael Devers hit a two-run double and scored on Christian Vazquez’s single to get the Red Sox within one. Vazquez advanced on a wild pitch by Alex Colome (0-1) and scored on Mookie Betts’ single.

Benintendi followed his clutch double to center, a highlight in a tough start for the young outfielder.

Carson Smith (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win, and Craig Kimbrel got three outs for his third save.

