Xander Bogaerts exits game with ankle injury

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts had to be helped off the field in the seventh inning of the Red Sox-Rays game Sunday.

Bogaerts tried to save an errant throw from left fielder J.D. Martinez by sliding along the warning track to keep the ball from rolling into the Rays dugout. In the process, he suffered what the team announced as a “left ankle injury” when his momentum carried him over the dugout steps. He will undergo further evaluation.

Bogaerts was replaced by Brock Holt. Coming into Sunday, he was hitting .371 with two homers and nine RBIs. He drove in a career-high six runs in Saturday’s 10-3 win over the Rays.

Manager Alex Cora (left) checks on Bogaerts. —Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Bogaerts is assisted as he leaves the field as Cora looks on. —Steven Senne/AP