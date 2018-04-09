Xander Bogaerts going on 10-day disabled list with cracked bone in ankle

Xander Bogaerts Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts is helped off the field after he was injured chasing an errant seventh inning throw. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
AP,
5:25 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is going on the 10-day disabled list because of a cracked bone in his left ankle.

Boston says an MRI confirmed the injury on Monday — a day after he was hurt. The injury is a non-displaced fracture and won’t require surgery. He is expected to miss 10-to-14 days.

Bogaerts, a 2016 AL All-Star, left Sunday’s 8-7 over Tampa Bay in the seventh inning after injuring his ankle while sliding into the Rays dugout. He was covering third base and chasing his own mishandling of a ball relayed by left fielder J.D. Martinez.

Boston says it will recall infielder Tzu-Wei Lin from Triple-A Pawtucket.

In addition, left-hander Drew Pomeranz’s injury rehabilitation assignment is being transferred from Pawtucket to Double-A Portland as he comes back from a left forearm flexor strain.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Geoffrey Mutai
Boston Marathon
Here are the qualifying times for the 2018 Boston Marathon April 9, 2018 | 4:56 PM
Terry Rozier III
Celtics
How the roles of various Celtics players change with Kyrie Irving sidelined April 9, 2018 | 4:47 PM
Sports News
Star player cut from Robert Kraft's Boston Uprising for alleged contact with underaged girls April 9, 2018 | 4:00 PM
Rene Rancourt
Bruins
Watch the Bruins' ceremony honoring Rene Rancourt in his final regular season game April 9, 2018 | 2:40 PM
Celtics
What the Celtics are saying about their playoff chances after rash of injuries April 9, 2018 | 2:21 PM
Leah Finn, the author’s daughter, at Friday’s game.
Celtics
The NBA didn’t need star power to strengthen this father-daughter bond April 9, 2018 | 12:42 PM
Marc Savard Boston Bruins
Bruins
Former Bruins center responds to writer who criticized how he handled the end of his career April 9, 2018 | 12:02 PM
04-20-2015: Newton, MA: Back of the pack runners use a variety of ways to cover up against the rain as they climb Heartbreak Hill in Newton, Mass. during the Boston Marathon April 20, 2015. Photo/John Blanding, Boston Globe staff story/, Sports ( )
Boston Marathon
'I think it’s highly unlikely we are going to have a sunny, pleasant' Marathon Monday April 9, 2018 | 10:50 AM
Odell Beckham Jr. Giants
NFL
Giants open OTAs with Odell Beckham Jr. in the building April 9, 2018 | 10:38 AM
Orleans Darkwa New York Giants
Patriots
The Patriots are reportedly hosting another free agent April 9, 2018 | 10:25 AM
Torey Lovullo
Red Sox
Former Red Sox bench coach Torey Lovullo sparked a bench-clearing incident April 9, 2018 | 8:52 AM
Matt Cassel
NFL
Lions sign Matt Cassel April 9, 2018 | 8:47 AM
Brad Marchand
Bruins
4 takeaways from the B's failure to clinch first place in the East April 9, 2018 | 8:12 AM
Humboldt Broncos deaths
Sports News
These are the 15 lives lost in the fatal collision involving a Canadian junior hockey team April 9, 2018 | 1:46 AM
Evgenii Dadonov of the Panthers checks Jake DeBrusk of the Bruins into the boards during the third period at TD Garden on Sunday. The Panthers defeated the Bruins, 4-2.
Bruins
Panthers spoil Bruins' bid for top seed in East April 8, 2018 | 10:39 PM
In this Wednesday, April 4, 2018, photo Amelia Gapin works out in early morning fog while preparing to run the Boston Marathon during a jog at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, N.J. Boston Marathon organizers say transgender runners can qualify for the race using the gender they identify with. Gapin, a transgender woman from New Jersey, says running Boston this year will be a victory lap for what she has accomplished. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Boston Marathon
Boston, other marathons say trans women can compete as women April 8, 2018 | 10:08 PM
Patrick Reed won the Masters on Sunday.
Golf
Patrick Reed wins the Masters, holding off Rickie Fowler April 8, 2018 | 6:46 PM
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees
MLB
Giancarlo Stanton's tenure as a Yankee is off to a rocky start April 8, 2018 | 6:11 PM
Mookie Betts is walking on air as he scores Boston's sixth run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a double by teammate Andrew Benintendi. The run made it 8-7 Red Sox, which was the final score.
Red Sox
Red Sox rally past Rays for 8th straight win April 8, 2018 | 5:43 PM
David Pasternak
Bruins
NHL playoff format guaranteed to eliminate 2 of top 4 teams early April 8, 2018 | 5:29 PM
Xander Bogaerts Red Sox
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts exits game with ankle injury April 8, 2018 | 4:19 PM
Greg Monroe (left) and Tyler Dorsey battle for the ball during the second quarter on Sunday.
Celtics
Celtics rest key players down the stretch in loss to Hawks April 8, 2018 | 3:41 PM
Jim Lozier.
Boston Marathon
This 39-year-old father of 3 is running Boston after surviving cancer April 8, 2018 | 2:22 PM
Brad Marchand, Anton Khudobin
Bruins
Here’s the Bruins’ first-round playoff schedule against Maple Leafs April 8, 2018 | 2:08 PM
Alyson Cannone.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Alyson Cannone is running Boston in memory of Adam Cotugno April 8, 2018 | 2:05 PM
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Bristol Whitcher is running Boston in memory of her grandparents April 8, 2018 | 1:45 PM
Malinda Ann Hill.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Malinda Ann Hill is running Boston for Alex's Lemonade Stand April 8, 2018 | 1:35 PM
Amanda Crowe.
Boston Marathon
Why I'm Running: Amanda Crowe is running Boston for 2 big reasons April 8, 2018 | 1:18 PM
Boston Marathon
Tim O'Brien lost his wife to suicide. He's running Boston for The Children's Room. April 8, 2018 | 12:32 PM
Brendan Good.
Boston Marathon
'Brendan runs because he refuses to be defined by his condition' April 8, 2018 | 12:11 PM