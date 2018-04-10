Mookie Betts hits grand slam, Sox rout Yanks 14-1 for 9th win in row

By
KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP,
April 10, 2018

BOSTON (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a grand slam on a monster night, leading Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox over the New York 14-1 Tuesday for their ninth straight victory.

Betts went 4 for 4, scoring five runs and driving in four. His third career slam capped a nine-run burst in the sixth inning that turned the first matchup of the season between the AL East rivals into a rout.

Sale (1-0) allowed one run in six innings, scattering eight hits. He struck out eight without a walk.

Boston’s starting pitchers improved to 6-0 on the season on a night in which the temperature dipped into the 30s. The Red Sox haven’t lost since opening day.

Hanley Ramirez went 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Andrew Benintendi added a two-run triple, along with a double.

Luis Severino (2-1) allowed five runs and eight hits in five innings.

Aaron Judge had three hits for the Yankees, a drive off Sale over the center field wall in the fifth for his third home run of the season.

The highest profile acquisitions both showed a little something at the plate after early-season slumps

Boston’s J.D. Martinez went 1 for 5, but had a two-run double in the sixth.

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton went 2 for 4. He struck out his first two times up against Sale, and has now fanned 22 times in 46 at-bats.

Of Boston’s nine runs in the sixth, six were unearned.

The Yankees brought in Chasen Shreve with two outs in the inning and runners at first and second. He hit Jackie Bradley Jr. with the first pitch to load the bases, then Christian Vazquez followed with a ground ball that Miguel Andujar botched at third, allowing Martinez to score on the error.

Brock Holt walked and Betts cleared the bases with his shot over the Green Monster to put the Red Sox up 14-1.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Manager Aaron Boone said he chose to use c Gary Sanchez (right calf) in the DH spot Tuesday as opposed to catcher just as a precaution. “Just figured we’d get his bat in there, but give him on a cold night another day (off) from squatting. … Boone said they are still waiting on more information on the status of INF Brandon Drury (severe migraines). He went through several tests Monday. Boone said some of the early results are promising, but it will take a few days for other tests to come back. … OF Jacoby Ellsbury (right oblique strain) got a cortisone shot in is hip on Monday. Boone said that will put him down for the next three days and then they will “hopefully by Friday start ramping him back up again.”

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said the command was off for Drew Pomeranz (left forearm flexor strain) during his rehab start at Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday. Pomeranz wants one more start to “tune in his mechanics,” Cora said, and will make it at Double-A Portland on Friday. … 2B Dustin Pedroia (left knee surgery) will go to their spring training facility in Fort Myers, Florida, next Tuesday to continue his rehab when the team begins its upcoming nine-game road trip. Cora said Pedroia has started to run the bases and is progressing. … Reliever Tyler Thornburg (right shoulder surgery) threw on Monday, hitting 95 mph. “That’s a good sign,” Cora said. He’s still in his progression.” He’ll be in Fort Myers working an extended throwing program and the team will then make a decision at the end of the week.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Masahiro Tanaka (1-1, 2.92 ERA) is 2-1 with a 3.35 ERA, giving up 17 earned runs and 41 hits in seven career games at Fenway Park.

Red Sox: LHP David Price (1-0, 0.00 ERA) has given up no runs and just seven hits in 14 innings during his first two starts this season. He is 15-11 with a 4.53 ERA in 38 career appearances (37 starts) against New York.

 

