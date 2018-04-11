5 things to know about the Red Sox right now

The Red Sox are off to their best start in franchise history.

After blowing a 4-0 lead in the eighth inning to drop their season opener, Boston has rallied to win nine straight, including a 14-1 victory over the Yankees Tuesday. Through 10 games, the team sits alone atop the AL East and shares the best record (9-1) in the league with the New York Mets.

It’s certainly early — there are 152 games to be played — but the Red Sox’ impressive streak is still hard to ignore.

Here’s what you need to know about the team:

It’s been a while since the team last committed an error.

The Red Sox have yet to commit an error this season, which is the longest streak by any major league to begin a season since 1940. Boston’s longest streak of errorless games at any point during the season is 18, which came during September 2016.

Manager Alex Cora said it looks like his team is “taking pride” in playing defense, noting he was a bit worried midway through spring training about how the team would fare in the field. Although he’s happy with their performance so far, Cora acknowledged there’s room for improvement.

“Are we perfect?” he said. “No. I think we’re still at the bottom of turning ground balls into outs. But we’re making the routine plays.”

Rafael Devers’s errorless outings at third base are probably some of the more encouraging performances on the team. Devers — whose defensive efforts continue to be a work in progress — committed 14 errors in 56 games last season. Only three major league third basemen (all of which played 129-plus games) registered more errors last year.

Xander Bogaerts says he’s feeling better, but his timetable for return is still unknown.

After exiting the Red Sox-Rays game Sunday with a left ankle injury, the Red Sox announced Monday Xander Bogaerts had been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a small crack in his talus bone. According to the team, “the injury is non-displaced and will not require surgery.”

The shortstop initially needed a walking boot, but was able to get around without one Tuesday. Wearing adidas slides in the Red Sox clubhouse, Bogaerts said he was moving with minimal discomfort, which in his words, is “obviously a huge plus.”

As for when he could be back on the field? He’s not sure.

“It depends on how my body recovers from it or responds to it,” he said. “I think my body normally is really good at that. So we’ll see how long it takes. Whenever I’m ready I’ll come out there and help the team again.”

Even though he’s a bit bummed about the interruption to his incredible start —.368 batting average with seven doubles, two home runs, and nine RBIs — Bogaerts expressed confidence in his teammates to keep the momentum going.

“Being part of the team, the way they’re playing right now, I think anyone can come in, fill in, and do the job,” he said. “It’s a lot of positive energy here and I don’t want this to be a setback for anyone.”

Hanley Ramirez is back.

Hanley Ramirez has 11 RBI in 10 games this season. It took him 20 games last season to reach that same mark.

The Red Sox designated hitter is off to a hot start, after proclaiming he was going to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases at the start of the season. He only has one homer and two stolen bases so far, but Ramirez is still providing major providing offensive contributions.

During the Red Sox home opener, he connected for a walk-off, bases-loaded single on a 81 mph changeup in the bottom of the 12th inning to help lift Boston over Tampa Bay. The RBI was Ramirez’s second extra-inning, game-winning hit in as many games. He also hit a two-run double in the 13th inning to help the Red Sox defeat the Marlins earlier that week.

He even caught the attention of rapper Lil Wayne.

Alex Cora is already setting a refreshing example.

After the Red Sox’ productive eighth inning to overcome a five-run deficit against the Tampa Bays Sunday, the team sent out their lineup for the top of the ninth looking to preserve their freshly earned one-run lead.

With the team leading by a slim margin, it was a bit surprising to see J.D. Martinez trot out to left field. Bringing Jackie Bradley Jr. into center and shifting Andrew Benintendi to left would have made for a stronger defensive outfield. When asked about the decision, Cora admitted it was an honest mistake.

“I’m going to be honest with you,” he told reporters. “We scored six runs and we were so excited about it, and the manager missed that one.”